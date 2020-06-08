Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The promising actor died of a heart attack and was declared dead on arrival. He was 39.

After he collapsed while speaking to his father on phone around 1.10 pm, the actor was rushed to Apollo hospital where doctors declared him dead. His throat swabs have been sent to the laboratory for a report.

The actor’s last rites will be conducted at the farmhouse of his grandfather Shakti Prasad at Jakkenahalli in Tumakuru district on June 8. Due to the defined COVID-19 guidelines, only a few people, including his family members, few artists from the Kannada film industry, and some Jakkenahalli residents will be permitted to attend the funeral.

The Unit Head, Apollo Specialty Hospital, Dr. Govindaiah Yatheesh, stated that the actor was talking to his father. He was sweating and then he collapsed. The family rushed to the hospital at the same time, at around 2.20 pm they reached the hospital but he had already died on the way. The doctor explained that the cause of the death seemed cardiac but the family has requested an autopsy. The body has been handed to the police.

Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa offered his condolences on the death of the star actor through his official Twitter account.

Allu Sirish, an Indian film actor who predominantly worked in the Telugu Film Industry was shocked on hearing the devastating news. He expressed his condolences to the Sarja family through his twitter handle.

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

Former Indian Cricketer, Anil Kumble also expressed his condolences through on twitter. He mentioned being deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

About Chiranjeevi Sarja:

Cheeranjivi Sarja was born on October 17, 1980, in Bangalore, Karnataka. He was a rising Indian film actor who appeared in many Kannada films. Chiranjeevi completed his schooling from Baldwin Boys High school and graduated from Vijaya College Bangalore.

He worked as an assistant director for 4 years with his uncle Arjun Sarja. He got married to actress Meghana Raj in a Christian ceremony on April 30, 2018, and the traditional Hindu Wedding ceremony on May 2, 2018. He acted in 22 films starting with the 2009 film ‘Vayuputra’, which earned him an Innovative Film Award for Best Debut (male).