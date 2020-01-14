Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Maharashtra leads medal tally with 19 gold, Haryana second with 18 gold medals

Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Maharashtra is currently leading the medal tally with 19 gold medals in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, Assam.

On Day 5, Maharashtra stands at the top of the medal tally with 19 gold, 24 silver and 41 bronze medals, followed by Haryana in second place with 18 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals. Delhi stands third with 15 gold medals, 10 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Overall, all 28 states and nine union territories are participating in the Khelo India Youth Games. The top 10 states/UTs in the medal tally include Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur and Karnataka.

Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Highlights

• Maharastra’s Aditee Dankekar won gold in rhythmic gymnastics in the Under-21 category. Another participant Kirti Bhoite won gold in girls' 200m race and the state’s 4x100m relay quartet also finished at the top.

• Haryana dominated largely in Kabaddi, winning four gold medals in the sport. The state also won three gold medals each in archery and athletics, one each in cycling and gymnastics and one in athletics in 1500m in the Under-17 category. The state also dominated in archery, winning 7 medals including 3 gold.

• Tamil Nadu dominated in athletics, winning five gold medals, three of which came in jumps- boys under-21 long jump, girls under-21 pole vault and girls under-21 triple jump.

• Uttar Pradesh’s Gaurav Kumar won gold in boys’ artistic gymnastics, while J&K's Bavleen Kaur clinched the title in the girls' event.

• Rajasthan's Divyanshu Puri won gold in the 81kg judo event. Telangana won gold in boys Under-21 Table Tennis individual event.

• Gujarat’s judo team performed exceptionally, as, among the state’s 10 gold medals, seven have come from Judo events. The state won three of the eight gold medals on offer in the under-21 judo competition. The state’s Rushiraj Jadeja also won gold in the Boys Under-21 10m Air Rifle event.

• Kerala’s AncySojan also won her third gold medal in the games by leading her state’s under-21 4x100m relay squad.

• Madhya Pradesh’s compound archers bettered their last year’s performances to win gold this time. While MuskanKirar won gold in the girls’ Under-21 event, Chirag Vidyarthi won gold in the boys’ under-17 event.

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally

State Gold Silver Bronze Total Maharashtra 19 24 41 84 Haryana 18 18 17 53 Delhi 15 10 15 40 Uttar Pradesh 13 10 14 37 Gujarat 10 10 12 32 Tamil Nadu 8 13 6 27 Madhya Pradesh 8 5 7 20 Kerala 7 1 8 16 Manipur 6 4 7 17 Karnataka 5 5 5 15

Khelo India Youth Games: Background

The second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games was held in Pune, Maharashtra in 2019. Maharashtra had finished at the top of the medal tally in the edition with 227 medals, followed by Haryana in second place with 178 medals.