Kobe Bryant dies in Helicopter Crash: Know All About His Records and Awards Here

Kobe Bryant in News: American basketball player Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash in the American province of California. Kobe Bryant was known as the greatest player in the basketball world. The US President Donald Trump and former US president Barack Obama have paid tributes to the Kobe Bryant in their tweets.

According to the media reports, the helicopter caught the fire when it passed over the city of Calabasas and crashed. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria has also died in the accident.

Who was Kobe Bryant?

• He was born in Philadelphia, US on August 23, 1978. Kobe Bryant played 20 years in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and won five championships.

• Kobe retired from the NBA in April 2016. He retired as the third-highest all-time scorer in NBA’s history.

• Bryant also won two gold medals for the USA team at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

• Coby Bryant partnered with Shaquille O'Neill in 2000, 2001 and 2002 to win the NBA titles.

• He is particularly remembered for a 2006 match when he made a record by scoring 81 points in a match against Toronto Raptors.

Kobe Bryant’s records and awards

• He was a five-time NBA Champion (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010).

• Bryant was announced the most valuable player of the NBA in 2008.

• He was awarded NBA all-star player for a record 18 times.

• Bryant won the gold medal with the USA team in 2008 Olympics. He won another gold in 2012 Olympics.

• Apart from that, he was also awarded best producer award for the best animated short film in the 2018’s Academy Award.

What is NBA?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is North America based men's professional basketball league. It was established on June 6, 1946, as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). Later, it changed its name on August 3, 1949, after merging with National Basketball League. NBA is a member of the USA Basketball association. It consists of 30 teams that include 29 American teams and one Canadian team.