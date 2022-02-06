Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92, leaves behind rich musical legacy

India's nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022. This was informed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had gone to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier today.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, released an official statement saying,"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19."

Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on January 11 after testing positive for COVID-19. The 92-year-old was also suffering from pneumonia. Despite showing signs of improvement after several days of treatment, her health condition worsened yesterday and she was placed on ventilator support again.

Condolences pour in from PM, President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He said, "She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled."

President Ram Nath Kovind also said that the Bharat Ratna awardee's accomplishments will remain incomporable.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. "Her death is a personal loss for me," he tweeted.

State Funeral for Lata Mangeshkar

The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar will be taken to her residence around 12.30. The last rites will be conducted with full State honours at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today.

The government of India has also announced a two-day national mourning to be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half mast for two days as a mark of respect.

Lata Mangeshkar's Musical Legacy

• Lata Mangeshkar, known as Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India, had a musical career spanning almost eight decades.

• She is the recipient of India's highest civilian award- The Bharat Ratna and also the Dada Saheb Phalke for her contribution to the Indian music industry.

• Lata Mangeshkar's name has been synonymous with music in India and her voice managed to transcend all barriers of caste, religion, creed and culture. She is considered as one of the greatest and most influential singers in India.

• She was the eldest of five siblings and was born on September 28, 1929 to a Marathi-speaking family in Indore. Her four siblings include Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

• Her father was a classical singer and noted theatre artist, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and mother was Shevanti, a Gujarati woman.

• Lata Mangeshkar received training in classical music from her father and she was later also tutored by musical maestros Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Ali Khan.

• She recorded her first song 'Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari' at the young age of 13 years, after the death of her father. The song was composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar for Vasant Joglekar's Marathi film 'Kiti Hasaal'. The song, however, did not make the final edit.

• She struggled to support her family during her teenage years, being the eldest in the family. She struggled to establish herself as a playback singer in Bollywood in 1940s.

• Her first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' for the 1943 Marathi film 'Gajaabhaau'.

• Her first major break was the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora', which was written by Nazim Panipat for 'Majboor' film in 1948. The song became her first hit.

• She then went on to record 'Uthaye ja unke sitam' for 'Andaz' in 1949, after which she did playback singing for every major leading actress.

• Lata Mangeshkar represented each generation of Bollywood, right from Nargis and Waheeda Rehman to Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta.

• She sang music composed by several legendary music composers including Naushad Ali, Madan Mohan, and S.D. Burman. Her voice and accuracy of holding a note has remain unmatched throughout her career.

• She made her Tamil playback singing debut with the song 'Enthan Kannalan' in 1956 and Kannada debut in 1967 for the film Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna.

• Music Composer S. D. Burman chose Lata as the leading female singer for his musical compositions for films like 'Sazaa', 'House No. 44' and 'Devdas'.

• She recorded several popular songs for S. D. Burman, including "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai", "Piya Tose" from Guide (1965), "Gata Rahe Mera Dil" (a duet with Kishore Kumar), "Hothon Pe Aisi Baat" from 1967 film Jewel Thief and "Kitni Akeli Kitni Tanhaa" from Talash.

• She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages and few foreign languages, mainly in Hindi and Marathi. Some of the most memorable Lata Mangeshkar songs include 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' and 'Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai'.

• She became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London in 1974.

• She recorded several duets with Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh and Mahendra Kapoor in the 1960s.

• She also sung popular songs including "Chalte Chalte" and "Inhi Logon Ne" in Meena Kumari's last film Pakeezah, which released in 1972.

• She had sung the patriotic song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" in the presence of Jawaharlal Nehru, then the Prime Minister of India on January 27, 1963, against the backdrop of the Sino-Indian War. The song, composed by C. Ramchandra, was said to have brought tears in the eyes of the Prime Minister.

Awards and Recognitions

Bharat Ratna (India's highest civilian honour) -2001

Officer of Legion of Honour (France's highest civilian award)- 2007

Padma Vibhushan- 1999

Dada Saheb Phalke Award- 1989

Padma Bhushan- 1969

National Film Awards

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award -1993