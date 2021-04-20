Coronavirus Lockdown: Here’s List of States and Cities under Curfew / Lockdown - Know what will be open?

As COVID-19 situation has taken a disastrous turn in India, several states have resorted to local restrictions to break the chain of transmission and reduce the load on the medical infrastructure. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing a week-long curfew in the national capital, said that he has always been opposed to such lockdowns but the government was left with no other option, as if strict measures were not taken now the medical infrastructure could collapse.

The Delhi CM said during the press conference that if the health system collapses, then we might witness a huge tragedy. He further said that lockdowns are especially difficult for the economically weaker sections and daily wage labourers and he understands their plight but the government was left with no other option.

The Delhi government has imposed a weeklong lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on April 19th till 5 am on April 26, 2021 to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in the city.

1. Delhi

Delhi has imposed a week-long curfew from 10pm on April 19 till 5 am on April 26th. Prior to this, the state had imposed a night curfew. The Delhi CM said that the surge of new COVID-19 infections has left the healthcare infrastructure stretched to its limits and caused acute shortage of oxygen.

दिल्ली के सभी नागरिकों से मेरी अपील है कि इस लॉकडाउन का पूरे अनुशासन के साथ पालन करें, ये फ़ैसला हमने आप लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए ही लिया है। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि पिछली हर बार की तरह इस बार भी आप मेरा साथ ज़रुर देंगे। हम मिलकर इस स्थिति का मुकाबला करेंगे और ज़रुर जीतेंगे। pic.twitter.com/J6cBYkg0bz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2021

2. Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced complete curfew in Maharashtra from 8pm on April 14, 2021 till 7 am on May 1, 2021. Initially, essential services were allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

Maharashtra COVID19 guidelines: All establishments, public places, activities to remain closed. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted.



Restrictions to be in effect from 8pm, 14th April till 7am, 1st May pic.twitter.com/1jYZvTMhYK — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

However, on April 20, 2021, the state government announced that all groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce and pet food shops will be open only between 7 to 11 AM. Home delivery though will be allowed between 7 am to 8pm.

Home delivery from the said shops however may be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM. These timings however may be changed by the local authority: Maharashtra Government — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

3. Uttar Pradesh

Weekend lockdown imposed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturdays and Sundays. The lockdown will come into effect on 8pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Monday. Besides this, the night curfew will remain imposed in all districts.

Weekend lockdown to be imposed in UP on Saturdays & Sundays. Lockdown will come into effect on Friday 8 pm & continue till Monday 7 am. Only essential services will be allowed. Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts: Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secy, Home Dept — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2021

What will be open?

Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend lockdown.

4. Kerala

The state government has imposed night curfew between 9pm and 5 am from April 20

#COVID19: Kerala government imposes curfew between 9 pm & 5 am from April 20; essential services exempted.



"Tuition centers shall only function through online medium & should not hold physical classes," the order reads. pic.twitter.com/KNKc840zpj — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

5. Jharkhand

Jharkhand government has announced lockdown from April 22nd till April 29th.

What will be open?

•All services will be allowed.

•All religious places will remain open but the gathering of devotees will not be allowed.

•Mining, agricultural & construction activities will also be allowed.

Jharkhand government announces lockdown from April 22-29 with few exemptions. Essential services allowed, religious places to remain open but the gathering of devotees not allowed. Mining, agricultural & construction activities permitted — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

6. Telangana

The state government of Telangana on April 20, 2021 announced night curfew in the state for the next ten days from 9 pm on April 20th till 5 am on May 1st. All offices, shops and restaurants will close at 8pm between this period.

What will be open?

•Only essential services will be allowed during curfew such as pharmacies, diagnostic labs and hospitals.

•Print and electronic media, internet services, telecommunications, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, and production units or services which require continuous process have been exempted from the nigh curfew.

•E-commerce delivery will be allowed for all goods.

•Certain category of people will be allowed to move around after 9 pm including media person, healthcare professionals, essential service providers and paramedics and providers of other hospital services.

Government of Telangana announces night curfew in the state from 9 PM to 5 AM. The order comes into effect immediately and will remain imposed till May 1st. Essential services to remain exempted. pic.twitter.com/0u4ePfcMo0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

7. Assam Government

As per latest guidelines, all market places in Assam except chemist shops, shops in malls and weekly markets will close by 6pm. Besides this, not more than 20 people can attend funerals.