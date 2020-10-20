Major 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami alert for Alaska

After a major earthquake of 7.5 magnitudes struck off the coast of Alaska, a tsunami alert was issued on October 19, 2020, the US agencies informed.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the tsunami warnings covered much of the southern coast of the remote state of the US, which includes the thinly populated Alaska Peninsula. The residents were also evacuated to the higher ground.

10-foot waves have been recorded at the tiny nearby city of Sand Point, which is some 60 miles from the epicenter of the earthquake which had struck at a depth of 25 miles.

The at-risk zone was extended to hundreds of miles northeast to the Cook Inlet but stopped short of the state’s largest city of Anchorage which is located some 600 miles from the epicenter and at the end of that gulf.

The Tsunami Warning was replaced with a Tsunami Advisory for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula following a strong earthquake. The maximum tsunami height so far was 2 feet measured at Sand Point, AK. Check https://t.co/c9d70Xm7a7 for the most up to date details. pic.twitter.com/XshDRhnj1F — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 19, 2020

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitudes near the Alaska Peninsula:

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had hit some 57 miles from the small city of Sand Point. The agency further added that there was a low likelihood of damage and casualties from the earthquake itself. The major earthquake was followed by at least 4 aftershocks which were of 5.0 magnitude or higher.

The City Administrator Gary Hennigh also informed that the quake was felt in the nearby Alaska Peninsula Community of King Cove but everything was intact. He added that residents have been evacuated to the higher ground until there is more news about the Tsunami warning.

Earlier in March 1964, the US state was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake which is the strongest ever recorded in North America. The earthquake devastated Anchorage and had unleashed a tsunami that slammed the US West Coast, Gulf of Alaska, and Hawaii.