Mee Annapurna programe launched for farmers in Maharashtra 

Mee Annapurna, an inclusive programe has been launched for the welfare of farmers and Bhoomiputras in Maharashtra. The initiative was announced by Integrated Risk Insurance, an IRDA Licensed insurance intermediary.

Mee Annapurna will integrate three critical aspects of livelihood and comprehensive engagement. Elaborating on the scheme, Dr JH Rusat from Integrated Risk Insurance stated that the 'Mee Annapurna' programme involves three commandments - Expertise, Engagement and Entitlement.

The programme is a part of the organisation’s commitment as a Corporate Social Responsibility towards the welfare of the farmers and agriculture community in Maharashtra.

Mee Annapurna programme: Objective

Through the programme, Integrated Risk Insurance aims to re-invest a substantial amount of their income in building long-term sustainable program for continuity of income for the farmers and other individuals associated with agriculture and allied activities.

Significance

In the current scenario, farmers in the state require an adequate loan to cover their input expenditure for farming. Many small and marginal farmers are already being forced to take up daily wage labour on larger parcels of land for survival. If the situation continues then, around 40- 45 percent of the farmers will be forced to take up daily wage work on bigger farmlands or explore alternative jobs.

To aid the farmers, the Maharashtra state Agriculture department had announced a three-year empanelment of insurance companies and intermediaries for implementation of crop insurance schemes across the state to help the farmers in the wake of the economic crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The state issued a tender on the guidelines of Revamped Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Mee Annapurna programme was launched after the launch of the guidelines.

Integrated Risk Insurance

The organisation is one of the first to be Licensed by IRDAI. The organisation, equipped with over 16 years of experience, relevant technologies, round-the-clock helpline and unparalleled communication support, is a suited partner for the implementation of the Crop Insurance Scheme across the state.

The organisation envisions to provide free-of-cost skill-based training to over 1500 individuals across 35 districts in Maharashtra and provide them with a sustainable livelihood by engaging them in activities related to crop cutting experiments and audits.

It also aims to announce a special investment package for the welfare of farmers.

Background

Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s total COVID-19 cases have crossed 30,000 and the death toll is nearing almost 1,100.