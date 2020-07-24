MHA issues advisory for Independence Day 2020: No large congregations, COVID warriors, survivors to be invited

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory for Independence Day celebrations. The Ministry has asked all government offices, states and governors to avoid the congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations.

The Ministry's notification read that it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as ensuring proper sanitization, social distancing and wearing of masks while organising programmes or activities for Independence Day in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, the Ministry stated that all programmes should be organised in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best way possible. The Ministry suggested that events could be web-cast to enable people to join in virtually.

Key Guidelines for Independence Day Celebrations in Delhi:

Main ceremony at the Red Fort will consist of presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and Delhi Police to the Prime Minister and unfurling of the national flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of the 21-gun salute. This would be followed by the PM's speech and singing of the national anthem and then release of the tri-coloured balloons. At home reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Celebration in states: The Ministry has prescribed certain guidelines for the celebration of the Independence Day at different levels in the states/ UTs.

Following are the Ministry's guidelines for state/UT level celebration of the Independence Day:

Morning ceremony in the state/ UT capital comprising unfurling of the national flag by Chief Minister, playing of national anthem and presentation of Guard of Honour by the Police including para-military forces, NCC, home guards and scouts to the CM. This is to be followed by a speech by the CM and singing of the national anthem. Large congregation to be avoided in the ceremony. All safety protocols including social distancing and wearing of masks to be followed strictly. COVID-19 warriors such as doctors, nurses, health workers, sanitation workers to be invited for the ceremony to recognise their noble service in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 cured patients may also be invited.

The Home Ministry notification has laid down similar guidelines for the district-level independence day celebrations.