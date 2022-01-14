Morning Current Affairs: 14 January 2022

Madhya Pradesh to bring law to regulate online gaming

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed on January 13, 2022 that the state government will bring a law to regulate online games after an 11-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself due to his addiction to an online game. The Minister said that to prevent such a tragic incident again, we are bringing a law to regulate online gaming. He said that a draft of the law has already been prepared and will be finalised soon.

Critics Choice Awards Awards postponed

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed and will now be conducted at a later date. The ceremony is likely to be conducted on a date when BAFTA Awards will be conducted. The 27th edition of the Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer in an in-person event in Century City in California.

Indian Naval Ships undertook maritime exercise with Japanese ships

Indian Naval ships Kadmatt and Shivalik participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Ships Uraga and Hirado in the Bay of Bengal on January 13, 2022. The maritime exercise included a wide range of operations including flying operations, tactical maneuvers and replenishment approaches.

Omicron mild, does affect children: Expert

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said during an interactive webinar session on January 13, 2022 highlighted that it is important for us to understand that children are not like adults and need to be treated separately. Another medical expert from AIIMS, Dr. Prof Ashok Deorari said that Omicron does affect children but it is a mild disease. He also spoke about curtailing the fear and panic created among families.

Omicron wave likely to subside by March 2022: Experts

The current COVID-19 wave caused by Omicron is likely to subside by March 2022 as per public health experts. The spread due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is much faster than Delta and the last few days have seen a steep rise in cases. As per experts, the threat level is very high currently especially in regions with low population immunity.

India Open 2022: 7 Indian players test COVID-19 positive including Kidambi Srikanth

India Open 2022 has been struck with COVID-19 cases with 7 Indian players testing positive on January 13, 2022 including Kidambi Srikanth. The others include Ashwini pappa, Treesa Jolly, Ritika Thaker, Mithun Manjunath, Khushi Gupta and Simran Aman Singh. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will not be able to replace these players in the main draw and their opponents will get a walk over to the next round automatically.