Morning Current Affairs: 22 January 2022

Election Commission of India to take call on holding physical poll rallies today

The Election Commission of India will hold a meeting with the Health Secretaries and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five-poll bound states on January 22, 2022. The officials will review a ban on holding physical roadshows and rallied by the political parties before assembly elections.

Louie Anderson, an Emmy winning comedian, dies at 68

The Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and game show host Louie Anderson passed away at the age of 68 after battling cancer. He was undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Anderson was one of America’s most beloved comedians.

Ladakh gets its first open synthetic track

Ladakh has got its open synthetic track and the football turf in Leh under Khelo India Programme. According to a coach, before this, the athletes had to run on the roads but now they can witness improvement because they can now measure distance and speed easily.

Government releases guidelines for management of COVID-19 in children

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for the management of COVID-19 in children. The Government has recommended not to use antivirals or monoclonal antibodies for children less than 18 years of age irrespective of the severity of infection.

WEF announces annual meeting to be held in person in May 2022

The World Economic Forum has announced its annual meeting to be held in person for the first time during the pandemic. The meeting will be from May 22 to May 26, 2022, at Davos in Switzerland. The annual gathering of the forum has not been held since January 2020 due to the pandemic.