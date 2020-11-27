Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL, L&T sign largest contract worth Rs 24000 crore

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) signed the country’s largest ever government-funded civil contract worth Rs 24,000 crore with infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on November 26, 2020 for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Under the contract, the National High Speed Rail Corporation has awarded work for 325 km falling in Gujarat to Larsen and Toubro.

Larsen and Toubro has reportedly already deployed people on the ground to begin the work. This comes after Prime Minister Modi reported asked the railways to go ahead with the Gujarat portion of the bullet train work rather than waiting for Maharashtra to get the required land for the flagship project.

Significance

•As per Japanese ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, the contract for the massive infrastructure project has been awarded at a time when it was required to accelerate economic activities.

•He stated that the project will not only help in transfer of Japanese technologies to India but it will also transform urban development along its corridor.



•Railway board CEO and chairman, V K Yadav also said that the government will take up more such train corridors on seven other routes after completion of the first bullet train project.

•He stated that this will lead to employment generation not only for professionals like engineers, technicians, designers and architects but also for skilled and semi-skilled workforce and construction workers.

Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project •The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is a high-speed rail corridor that will connect Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Mumbai in Maharashtra. This will be India's first high-speed rail line when completed. •The project was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with the chairman of the High Speed Rail Corporation of India in May 2014. •PM Narendra Modi along with his Japanese Counterpart Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone of the project in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017. •Due to delays in acquiring land, the completion date of the project has been pushed back to December 2023. Till now, about 60 percent of the required land has been acquired and rest is on the verge of completion.

Background

The Mumbai portion of the bullet train project has been facing delays due to lack of desired progress in Maharashtra. However, the process of land acquisition has been in full swing in Gujarat.