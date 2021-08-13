Nag Panchami 2021: Check Date, Timings, Puja, History and Significance of this auspicious day

Happy Nag Panchami 2021: Nag Panchami is celebrated as a day in India which is devoted to the Nag Devta or Snake God in Hindu tradition. According to Hindu Calendar, every year Nag Panchami is celebrated in the auspicious month of Sawan.

Nag Panchami is known to be a significant day for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. In Hindu mythology, these gods are associated with snakes- Lord Shiva can be seen with a snake coiled around his neck while Lord Vishnu is known to use sheshnag or snake as his vehicle.

Nag Panchami 2021 Date

Nag Panchami in 2021 will be celebrated on August 12 and 13. The festivities of Nag Panchami will commence on August 12 at 3.38 PM and will end on August 13 at 1.44 pm.

Nag Panchami Puja Muhrat-

On August 13, 2021, Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat will be from 6.07 AM to 8.38 AM.

Nag Panchami Puja

On Nag Panchami, offering milk to the snake god is the main ritual. It is believed that people offering to Nag Devta on this day protect their families from any form of evil.

Many also observe fast on Nag Panchami and some make idols of snakes at home. Flowers and milk are offered to the idols on Nag Panchami and they are placed near snake holes and burrows.

Nag Panchami 2021 Puja Vidhi

Devotees on the auspicious day of Nag Panchami take bath in the morning and create images of Nag Devta with the use of clay or cow dung on their house doors. Then kusha, durva, and flowers are offered to the Nag Devta.

The main food on Nag Panchami is everything milk-based which is then offered to the deity.

On Nag Panchami Vedic astrology also calls for the performance of Kal Sharp Yog rituals. On this day, Hindus buy serpents made of stone, silver, or wood, and paintings featuring snakes having bath in milk are also brought on Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2021 Significance

As per Vedic astrology, Nag Devta is the resident lord of Panchami Tithi, and the serpents on the neck of Lord Shiva are worshipped by Hindus in Nag Panchami.

As per the Hindu Mythology, worshipping Lord Shiv along with Nag Devta on Nag Panchami removed all troubles from one’s life. Because of various beliefs and stories, serpents are revered as Gods.

Garuda Puran also mentioned that worshipping snakes on the auspicious day of Nag Panchami brings prosperity and good fate to the devotees.

Nag Panchami History

The mention of snake gods can be seen in several Hindu scriptures. Snake Vasuki of Lord Shiva has been mentioned in many scriptures where it played a significant role during Samudra Manthan.

In one another tale, a deadly snake was found poisoning the waters of the Yamuna river which troubled the Brijwasis. Lord Krishna (an avatar of Lord Vishnu), to alleviate their suffering, defeated the snake and forced it to take back its poison from Yamuna River.

Thereafter, Lord Krishna blessed that whoever should pray and offer milk to the snake god will be protected from evil.