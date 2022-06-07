National Tribal Research Institute inaugurated in Delhi- All you need to know

Tribal Research Centre: The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on June 7, 2022, inaugurated the newly built National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi. While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Tribal Research Institute, Home Minister said that as per the vision of PM Modi, the institute is finally coming into existence. He added that these institutes might be considered as just another institution but such institutions have a significant role in nation-building. The inauguration of the National Tribal Research Institute was attended by the Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, and other Cabinet and State Ministers including Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju.

Delhi | PM Modi has always said that country's development isn't possible without development of tribal people. We've to spread the history, culture & development of tribals in India, to the world: Union Law Min Kiren Rijiju at inauguration of National Tribal Research Institute pic.twitter.com/pusor6xRsN — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

National Tribal Research Institute

The National Tribal Research Institute will be the premier national institute for the promotion and preservation of tribal heritage and culture. The institute will also be the nerve center of tribal research issues and matters in executive, academic, and legislative fields.

National Tribal Research Institute: What is the Objective?

1. The National Tribal Research Institute will help in collaborating and networking with the reputed research institutes, organizations, and universities as well as the academic bodied and research centre.

2. The Centre will monitor the projects of the Tribal Research Institutes, Centres of Excellence, and the research scholars of NFS. It will also set up norms for the improvement in the quality of research and training.

3. The National Tribal Research Institute will also provide policy inputs to the Tribal Affairs Ministry as well as the State Welfare Departments to improve and support the socio-economic aspects of tribal life.

4. It will also help in running the Tribal Museums and showcase the rich tribal cultural heritage of India under one umbrella.

Launch of National Tribal Research Institute

During the launch of the National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi, an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Tribal Affairs Ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was displayed. More than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes all over the country also showcased their indigenous products and performances.

What is Tribal Research Institute?

Tribal Research Institute is the research body of the Tribal Affairs Ministry at the State Level. TRI focuses on its core responsibilities as the body of knowledge and research more or less as a think tank for tribal development. There are 26 Tribal Research Institutes that are supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.