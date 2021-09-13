New Gujarat CM: Bhupendra Patel sworn in as new Gujarat Chief Minister- Know all about him!

New Gujarat CM: Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2.20 pm on September 13, 2021. This comes two days after Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation from the top spot just months ahead of the state assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. The Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were present in the ceremony.

Bhupendra Patel takes charge as Gujarat Chief Minister, at Gandhinagar office. pic.twitter.com/20e2fcmcT7 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bhupendra Patel on taking oath as Gujarat CM. He tweeted, " I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory."

Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2021

PM Modi also spoke about Vijay Rupani's term saying, "During his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come. "



Bhupendra Patel sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/COPD9CsCsw — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party on September 12, informed Union Minister and BJP's Gujarat-in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar after the BJP Legislative Party meeting in Gandhinagar.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani showed his support to Patel saying, "Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership."

Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership: Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/E7xwc1FYGG — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel meets Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Former CM Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief CR Patil also present pic.twitter.com/aVdDTurCRL — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Bhupendra Patel had won the Ghatlodiya assembly constituency by a margin of 117,000 votes in 2017, the largest margin in that poll. The next Gujarat Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Vijay Rupani becomes fourth CM to step down this year

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani became the fourth Chief Minister to step down from the post this year, ahead of the state assembly polls after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and most recently Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

Rupani had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He had won the assembly polls in 2017 from Gujarat's Rajkot West seat. Overall, the BJP had won 99 out of the total 182 Assembly seats, while Congress won 77 seats in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Who is Bhupendra Patel?

•Bhupendra Patel is believed to be a close aide of former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel.

•He was elected as a member of the legislative assembly for the first time from Ghatlodia in the 2017 state Legislative Assembly elections, defeating Congress' Shashikant Patel by a record margin of 117,000 votes.

•Ghatlodia constituency was former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel's constituency. Patel was chosen to contest from the seat after Anandiben Patel's resignation as CM in 2016.

•Patel is believed to hold a strong influence in the Patidar community in Gujarat.He has previously served as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

•He has also served as the Chairman of the standing committee for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He was trained as a civil engineer.

•The 59-year-old's name as the Chief Minister-elect came as a surprise for many, who were expecting Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel to be the likely CM candidate.

•Following the announcement of Bhupendra Patel's name for CM face, Nitin Patel said, "Bhupendra Patel is my old family friend. I congratulated him. We will be happy to see him take oath as CM. He has also asked for my guidance whenever needed."