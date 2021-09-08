Noida DM Suhas LY becomes 1st IAS officer to win Paralympic medal

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY became the 1st IAS officer to win a medal in Badminton at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. The 38-year-old Suhas LY made history by winning a silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 category on September 5, 2021. Yahtiraj came second to the top seed and world champion Lucas Mazur of France. Suhas has an impairment in one of his ankles.

Suhas came second in the finals against Lucas Mazur 21-15, 17-21, 15-21. Suhas who is currently ranked World No. 3 in the SL4 category won the first set before losing to Mazur in the next two sets in a 62-minutes summit clash. In total, the Indian Paralympic Badminton player Suhas played three matches including the semifinals on September 4, 2021, before the final match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Suhas for winning the silver medal in Badminton at Paralympic Games.

A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Lucas Mazur of France is currently the World No. 1 Paralympic Badminton player who won the gold medal in Badminton in the men’s singles SL4 category against India’s Suhas LY at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. Mazur has won three gold medals in European Championships as well.

Who is Suhas LY?

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is a 2007-batch Indian Administrative (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Yathiraj is currently serving as the District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) since 2020. He has also been a DM of Prayagraj.

In 2017, Suhas won gold medals at the BWF Turkish Para-Badminton championship in men’s singles. In 2018, he won a bronze medal in Asian Para Games. In 2016, he won the gold medal at the Asia championship in Beijing.