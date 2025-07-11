Nvidia Becomes the Most Valuable Company in the World; Surpasses Giants like Apple and Microsoft

Nvidia, under the leadership of Jensen Huang, has broken the previous record and surpassed firms such as Apple and Microsoft to become the most valuable business in history. Nvidia's success topped amid confidence on Wall Street regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI), as evidenced by its impressive market valuation of $3.92 trillion, which it temporarily reached on Thursday.

At $3.89 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday, the company's market value was far more than that of Apple and Microsoft.

Nvidia Surpasses Apple and Microsoft

With a market valuation of $3.915 trillion, the top manufacturer of high-end AI processors momentarily overtook Apple as the most valuable business in history. That record was set on December 26, 2024, and Nvidia beat it in just over six months.

With a $3.7 trillion valuation, Microsoft is currently the second most valuable firm on Wall Street, followed by Apple, which is in third place with a $3.19 trillion market value.