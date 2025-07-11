Nvidia Becomes the Most Valuable Company in the World; Surpasses Giants like Apple and Microsoft

Nvidia, under the leadership of Jensen Huang, has broken the previous record and surpassed firms such as Apple and Microsoft to become the most valuable business in history. Nvidia's success topped amid confidence on Wall Street regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI), as evidenced by its impressive market valuation of $3.92 trillion, which it temporarily reached on Thursday.
At $3.89 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday, the company's market value was far more than that of Apple and Microsoft.
Nvidia Surpasses Apple and Microsoft
With a market valuation of $3.915 trillion, the top manufacturer of high-end AI processors momentarily overtook Apple as the most valuable business in history. That record was set on December 26, 2024, and Nvidia beat it in just over six months.
With a $3.7 trillion valuation, Microsoft is currently the second most valuable firm on Wall Street, followed by Apple, which is in third place with a $3.19 trillion market value.
How did Nvidia become the Most Valuable Company?
The news agency Reuters reported that Wall Street's large bets on the spread of generative AI technology are the reason behind Nvidia's increasing market value. The excitement in AI is based on the hardware produced by the very same company, Nvidia.
According to Reuters, individuals who utilize popular S&P 500 index funds to invest for their retirements are now highly exposed to the future of artificial intelligence (AI) technology due to the dramatic rise in the shares of Nvidia and other Wall Street giants.
Nvidia’s Stock at its Peak
According to a Reuters report citing LSEG statistics, Nvidia's current value surpasses the total value of the stock markets in Canada and Mexico.
Additionally, its market value is greater than the sum of the values of all UK publicly traded companies.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation