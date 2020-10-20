Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after Chinese app promises moderation of content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on October 19, 2020 lifted the ban on Chinese video app TikTok after the app management promised to moderate the app content. The Chinese app makers assured the Pakistan's telecom watchdog that it will control the "immoral" content by blocking the accounts involved in spread of obscenity and immorality.

The TikTok management has promised the moderation of app content as per the societal norms and laws of Pakistan. The company also stated that it would also work towards the improvement of app services in Pakistan.

Have a look at the tweet posted by the PTA on lifting the TikTok ban:

Press Release: PTA has restored TikTok services with certain conditions. pic.twitter.com/Zt7bjAmdN4 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 19, 2020

When & Why PTA banned TikTok App?

The PTA had imposed a ban on the app on October 9, 2020 after receiving numerous complaints from the users over its indecent or immoral content.

Even after the assertions made by the PTA to app makers to prevent indecent content, the makers failed to satisfy the authorities and were unable to block and remove the unlawful content from the app.

The app is incredibly popular in Pakistan and has been installed over 40 million times with more thsn 14 million times in 2020 itself.

TikTok app is owned by China's ByteDance. The app has been the centre of attention lately as it has already been banned by the Indian and the US governments over the security concerns.