PM Modi's 3 major announcements- Vaccines for 15-18 year old from Jan 3rd, precaution dose for senior citizens 

PM Modi major announcements: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on December 25, 2021 announced that children between 15-18 years will get COVID-19 vaccines from January 3, 2022. The decision will aid normalisation of education in schools.

PM Modi also announced that the government has decided to start a precaution dose of COVID vaccine for Healthcare and Frontline Workers starting from January 10, 2022. All citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of taking the precautionary dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor from January 10, 2022.

PM Modi also announced that India will soon get a nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine. The Prime Minister said that all the decisions taken are based on the suggestions by our scientists.

On Omicron

PM Modi urged people not to panic regarding the Omicron Covid variant and follow precautions such as wearing masks and washing hands repeatedly. The Prime Minister highlighted that the global experience of fighting COVID relays that following all guidelines is the biggest weapon in the fight against Corona and second is vaccination.

India's vaccination campaign

India's vaccination campaign, which had begun on January 16, 2021, has crossed the 141 crore mark. PM Modi has credited the success to the collective efforts of the citizens, scientists and health workers and doctors.

As of now, 61 percent of the adult population of India has received both the doses of the vaccines and 90 percent of adults have received one dose.

PM Modi further stated that India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1 lakh 40 thousand ICU beds and 90000 ICU and Non-ICU beds for children. Besides this, India has over 3000 PSA oxygen plants and 4 lakh oxygen cylinders and centre is providing support to states for buffer doses and testing.

On Rumours

PM Modi has cautioned against the efforts to spread rumours, confusion and fear.