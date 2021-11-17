82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference: PM Modi virtually addresses the inaugural session of Conference

Prime Minister Modi on November 17, 2021, virtually addressed the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla. The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of Legislatures in India will be celebrating its hundred years in 2021.

The 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference will be held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on November 17 and November 18 to commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC. The first conference had also taken place in Shimla in 1921.

The President of All India Presiding Officers’ Conference and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the conference, while Rajya Sabha Deputy speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh also took part in it. The other officials who participated in the conference included the Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister of HP Jai Ram Thakur, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur along with other dignitaries.

82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference: Key details

• The 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be attended by the dignitaries of 36 state assemblies.

• The two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Shimla will be attended by a total of 378 dignitaries, including 288 presiding officers of 36 state assemblies.

• The dignitaries at the conference will deliberate on various issues such as reviewing the centenary journey, strengthening the democracy, and the responsibility of the presiding officers towards the house and the people.

• Apart from the speakers, principal secretaries, deputy speakers, secretaries, and the senior officials of 36 state assemblies and the councils will also participate in the conference.

For India, Democracy is not just a system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, while virtually addressing the inaugural session of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference, said that for India, democracy is not just a system. Democracy is India's nature and its natural tendency.

For India, democracy is not just a system. Democracy is India's nature and its natural tendency: PM Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Shimla, via video conferencing

Prime Minister Modi further said that in the years to come, we have to take the nation to new heights and achieve extraordinary goals. This resolve can be completed only with the efforts of everyone. He also added that when we talk of everyone's efforts in democracy, in India's federal system, the role of all states is its major foundation.

In the yrs to come, we've to take the nation to new heights. We've to achieve extraordinary goals. This resolve can be completed only with efforts of everyone. When we talk of everyone's efforts in democracy,in India's federal system,role of all states is its major foundation: PM

'One Nation One Legislative Platform'

PM Modi, while addressing the inaugural session of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference, said that one of his ideas is of 'One Nation One Legislative' Platform- a portal that will not only give the technological boost to our Parliamentary system but also work to connect the democratic units of the nation.

One of my ideas is of 'One Nation One Legislative' platform - a portal that'll not only give technological boost to our Parliamentary system but also work to connect democratic units of the nation: PM at inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Shimla

All India Presiding Officers’ Conference: Background

The first All India Presiding Officers' Conference was held in Shimla hundred years ago in 1921. A total of six such conferences in Shimla has been held so far, out of which four were held pre-independence in 1921, 1926, 1933, 1939, and two took place in the post-independence era in 1996 and 1997.