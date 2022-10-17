PM Modi launches 'One Nation One Fertilizer' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new scheme - Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser - on October 17, 2022. Under the scheme, it is compulsory for companies to market all subsidized fertilizers under a single brand 'Bharat'.

Prime Minister Modi launched the single brand Bharat under the scheme during the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event. More than one crore farmers joined the event virtually.

One Nation One Fertilizer: Significance

Farmers will get quality crop nutrients at low cost under the 'One nation, One fertilizer'. Introduction of nano urea to ease farm process; one bottle of nano urea can replace a sackful of urea. The scheme is introduced to prevent the criss-cross movement of fertilizers and reduce high freight subsidies. All subsidized soil nutrients including urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP), and NPK - will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation.

PM-Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK)

PM Modi also inaugurated 600 'PM-Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) at the event. The Kendra will behave as one- a stop-shop that would provide multiple services to farmers. PM-KSK will not only supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and farm implements but also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilizers, besides information about government schemes. Currently, fertilizer retail shops in the country are company-managed, cooperative shops or retailed to private dealers. These retail shops will now be converted into PM-KSKs.

PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 12th installment amount of 16,000 crore rupees to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through Direct Benefit Transfer. Modi inaugurated the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 in New Delhi on October 17, 2022. PM-KISAN is a transformational initiative for farmers and the event has brought together farmers, agri-startups, and stakeholders on a single platform.

