PM Narendra Modi to hold Swanidhi Samvaad with MP street vendors today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding Svanidhi Samvaad with all the street vendors from Madhya Pradesh 11 am on September 9, 2020. The PM Svanidhi scheme was launched in June 2020 by the central government to help poor vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to resume their livelihood activities.

Around 4.5 lakh street vendors have registered under the scheme in Madhya Pradesh and over 4 lakh vendors have already been given identification and vendor certification. Besides, the applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries were presented through the portal to Banks, of which acceptance was granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore.

The Prime Minister tweeted saying that he is looking forward to his video conferencing with the street vendors of Madhya Pradesh. He stated that the special conversation will provide an opportunity to know about the experiences of the hard-working street vendors of the state.

PM Modi further stated that the PM SVANidhi scheme is proving to be of great benefit to street vendors, as it has not only been made easily accessible, but it has also taken care of their every facility.

Key Highlights

• During the Svanidhi Samvaad, the Prime Minister will address all the street vendors in Madhya Pradesh, the beneficiaries of the special scheme.

• Later, the Prime Minister will interact with three beneficiaries by connecting virtually with them from their vending locations.

• Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also participate in the program through video conferencing.

• The program will be telecasted through webcast and all those who have pre-registered for the same through MyGov's link can join the programme.

• The state has made arrangements in public places by putting up LED screens in 378 municipal bodies to ensure that all the beneficiaries of the scheme can watch the program.

Background

Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted under the PM SVANidhi scheme, with 47 percent of these coming from the state alone.

PM SVANIDHI Scheme The centre launched PM SVANIDHI- Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme on June 1, 2020 to provide affordable loans to street vendors to help them resume their livelihood activities post-COVID lockdown. The street vendors have been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The scheme was launched to benefit over 50 lakh vendors, who have been working since or before March 24, 2020, in urban areas. The duration of the scheme is until March 2022. Under the scheme, the street vendors will be able to avail working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000, which will be repayable in monthly installments in the tenure of one year.



