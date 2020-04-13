Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana: More than Rs 5000 crore transferred to 7.15 Cr beneficiaries

The transfer of Rs. 5,606 crore has been initiated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in the accounts of 7.15 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The transfer has been made for the free delivery of the LPG gas cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. As per this scheme, free LPG refills will be provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries from April 2020 to June 2020.

The announcement of pro-poor initiatives under Pradhan Mantri Kalyan Yojana has been made by the center as a part of the economic response to COVID-19. The scheme started on April 1 and will continue up to June 30th.

Key Highlights:

• The active LPG consumers in the country are 27.87 crores, with over 8 crores PMUY beneficiaries.

• In April booking of 1.26 crore cylinders has been done by the beneficiaries out of which 85 lakh cylinders have been delivered to PMUY beneficiaries.

• Around 50 lakh to 60 lakh cylinders have been delivered daily since the lockdown.

• In the ongoing lockdown, the LPG delivery boys have been working to ensure the delivery of cylinders all over the areas. In this time too, the waiting period for cylinders is less than 2 days.

• The customers holding an installed LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as on March 31, will be eligible to get the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

About Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) on May 1, 2016, to distribute 50 million LPG connections to the women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

22 million connections against the target of 15 million connections were distributed in the first year of the launch. A budgetary allocation of Rs. 800 billion had been made for this scheme by the government.

Because of this scheme, there was an increase in LPG connection by 56% in 2019 as compared to 2014.