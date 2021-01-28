Prime Minister Modi to virtually address World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue today

PM Modi will address the Davos Dialogue of World Economic Forum virtually on January 28, 2021, at 5.30 pm.

The session will be attended by more than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe where PM Modi will speak on the Fourth Industrial Revolution- using technology for the good of humanity. Prime Minister will also interact with the CEOs during the dialogue.

Prime Minister Modi informed about the session through his official Twitter account where he mentioned that he has been looking forward to speaking on a wide range of subjects related to the reform trajectory of India, increased usage of technology, and other issues.

Will be addressing the @wef’s #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range subjects relating to India’s reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2021

Significance:

The World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos will be engaging the top leaders of the world to shape regional, global, and industry agendas at the beginning of 2021.

The Davos Dialogue Agenda will mark the launch of the WEF’s Great Reset Initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

The Great Reset Initiative:

It is the name of the June 2020 50th annual meeting of WEF. It brought together the high profile political and business leaders convened by WEF and Prince of Wales with the theme of rebuilding the society and economy in a much more sustainable way post-COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2020, the theme of the 51st WEF annual meeting to be held in January 2021 was announced as ‘The Great Reset’. It will be connecting both in-person and online world leaders in Davos with a network in 400 cities globally.

About World Economic Forum:

It is an international NGO that was founded on January 24, 1971. The mission of WEF is to improve the state of the world by engaging academic, business, political and other leaders of the society globally to shape the industry and regional agendas.

The World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland at the end of January. It brings together 3,000 world political leaders, business leaders, celebrities, economists, and journalists for five to discuss global issues, across 500 sessions.