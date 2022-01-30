Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins historic 21st Grand Slam title, defeats Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title after making a stunning comeback in the men's singles final at Australian Open 2022. He defeated world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the final that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes.

With the historic win, the Spaniard has broken his tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for all-time record of Grand Slam Men's Singles. This is Nadal's first Australian Open win in 13 years. Nadal had last won the Australian Open title in 2009. He though reached the finals of Australian Open four times after that in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Daniil Medvedev had begun the Australian Open final on a high by winning the first two sets, 6-2 and 7-6. Nadal fought back to claim the third set 6-4 in 64 minutes to narrowly save the game and making it 1-2. The 20-time Grand Slam champion then struck first in the fourth set to break Medvedev in Game 3, eventually taking the set by 6-4 to draw level.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of Australian Open after he clinched the major title by defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the men's singles final at the 2021 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal- Tennis Journey

• Rafael Nadal is currently ranked world no. 5. He previously held the world no. 1 position in ATP rankings for 209 weeks.

• The former world no. 1 is known for his dominance on clay courts with 81 consecutive wins on clay, which is the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era.

• Rafael Nadal became world no. 1 for the first time in 2008 in the historic Wimbledon final against his long-time rival, top-ranked Roger Federer.

• Nadal also went on to win gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

• He became the youngest man to achieve Career Grand Slam in the Open Era after defeating Djokovic in the 2010 US Open final. He is the only left-handed player among the Big Three.

• He also became the first man to clinch three major titles on three different surfaces (hard court, grass court and clay court).

• He also became the youngest player (24 years) in the Open Era to win all four Majors.

• Nadal's main rival in the 2010-20 decade was Djokovic with the two facing each other 58 times including nine major finals, which is the most in the history of men's open era.

• Nadal had to face three consecutive defeats against Djokovic at the major finals in 2011 and since then, he had not won another Australian Open title. He though continued to dominate the French Open and the US Open.

• He equaled Roger Federer's record of most Major titles in men's singles by winning the 2020 French Open. He has won 13 French Open titles, which is an all-time record at any tournament.

• Nadal has won Olympic gold in both men's singles and doubles event, while representing Spain.

Background

This is the first time since 1999 that both Federer and Djokovic did not participate in the Australian Open. It is also the first time ever that Nadal was the only member among the Big Three in the Grand Slam Draw.

While Novak Djovokic was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open 2022 after losing his Australian visa appeal over his covid vaccination status, Federer had dropped out early as he is still recovering from a knee surgery.