Railways Budget 2023 Highlights: PDF Download with Key Summary & Takeaways

Railways Budget 2023 Live Updates by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on February 01, 2023. This is the fifth budget presented by the Finance Minister since she took over the Ministry of Finance of the country. Union Budget 2023 is the last full-fledged budget before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Revenue: Railways’ internal revenue for 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 2,40,000 crore, an increase of 19% over the revised estimates for 2021-22. In 2021-22, revenue is estimated to be 7% lower than the budget estimate.

Traffic revenue: Total revenue from traffic for 2022-23 is estimated to be Rs 2,39,600 crore, an increase of 19% over revised estimates for 2021-22. Freight revenue is estimated to be Rs 1,65,000 crore in 2022-23, an increase of 14% over the revised estimates for 2021-22. The passenger revenue is estimated to be Rs 58,500 crore, an increase of 32% over a low base in 2021-22 (due to COVID-19). In 2021-22, passenger revenue is estimated to be 27% lower than the budget estimate, whereas freight revenue is estimated to be 5% higher than the budget estimate.

Expenditure: The total revenue expenditure by Railways for 2022-23 is projected to be Rs 2,34,640 crore, an increase of 17% over revised estimates for 2021-22. In 2021-22, revenue expenditure is estimated to be 5% lower than the budget estimate. In 2022-23, capital expenditure is projected at Rs 2,45,800 crore, an increase of 14% over the revised estimates for 2021-22. The revised estimates for capital expenditure in 2021-22 are marginally higher than the budget estimate.