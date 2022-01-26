Republic Day 2022: India celebrates 73rd Republic Day, Amrit formation, Baaz formation, Vinaash formation part of flypast

Republic Day 2022:India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022.The Republic Day Parade 2022 was held at Rajpath. President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. The 21-Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flew in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade 2022. The first contingent to grace the parade was of the 61 Cavalry. The 61st Cavalry is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world. For the first time this year, the Indian Air Force in coordination with Doordarshan showed cockpit videos during the flypast.

The Republic Day Flypast 2022 comprised 75 aircraft and helicopters making different formations as they fly past Rajpath. The flypast included the current modern aircraft/helicopters like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota displaying various formations including Amrit, Eklavya, Rahat, Meghna, Trishul, Tiranga and Vijay.

Grand finale of the Republic Day parade - the fly-past with 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force

The Assam Regiment contingent, a three-time winner of the Republic Day Parade, comprising troops from seven Northeastern states was a part of the Parade.

Delhi | The Assam Regiment contingent marches down the Rajpath on Republic Day



This contingent comprises troops from all seven North Eastern States.



It has been a three-time winner of Republic Day Parade

The next contingent was of J&K Light Infantry (JAK LI), which was led by Maj Ritesh Tiwari of the 5th Battalion of JAK LI. The contingent wore the Indian Army Uniform of the 1970s and carried weapon 7.62mm SLR.

The Parachute Regiment also participated in the parade wearing the new combat uniform of the Indian Army, carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles.

Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the Indian Army and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles at the #RepublicDay parade

The Border Security Force's camel-mounted band also took part in the 73rd Republic Day Parade.

Tableaux

The Indian Navy tableau was designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy and highlight key inductions.

Indian Navy tableau participates in the #RepublicDayParade at Rajpath



The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key inductions under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' also finds a spl mention

The Indian Air Force Tableau displayed the theme-'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future.' The IAF tableau showcased scaled-down models MiG-21, Rafale aircraft, Aslesha radar, Gnat and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). India's first woman fighter pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, was a part of the IAF tableau on the Rafale combat aircraft.

#RepublicDayParade | Indian Air Force tableau displays the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. It showcases scaled-down models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft. #RepublicDay

The two DRDO tableau showcased Advanced Defence Technologies including an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) and suite of Sensors, Weapons & EW System for Tejas.

Indian Army tableau showcased Centurion tank, PT-76 tank, 75/24 Pack howitzer and OT-62 TOPAZ armoured personnel carrier that played major role in 1971 Indo-Pak war. It comprised Netaji's statue.

State Tableaux

Gujarat- The Gujarat Tableau showcase the theme of the tribal movement of Gujarat. The front part of the tableau represents the freedom-fighting spirits of tribals ancestors.

Meghalaya- The Meghalaya state tableau shows a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the many bamboo and cane products of the State.

Uttarakhand - The Uttarakhand tableau depicted Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple.

Goa- The Goa tableau showcased the theme 'symbols of Goan Heritage'. The tableau showcased Fort Aguada abd Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji and Dona Paula.

Haryana- Haryana Tableau showcased the theme 'number one in sports.' Out of the 7 Olympic medals won by India in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Haryana athletes had won 4. In Paralympics 2020, the players from Haryana won 6 out of the 19 medals won by the country.

Punjab- Punjab's tableau depicted Punjab's contribution in the freedom struggle, depicting Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev, the three Indian freedom fighters known for their bravery and valour. The tableau also depicted protest against the Simon Commission led by Lala Lajpat Rai and Udham Singh shooting Michael O'Dwyer.

UP- The Uttar Pradesh tableau showcased the achievement of the state through skill development and employment. The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was also exhibited in the tableau.

Tableau of UP showcases achievement through skill development &employment via 'One District One Product', based on new micro, small & medium enterprise policy & industrial development policy of the state govt. Development in Kashi Vishwanath corridor also exhibited.#RepublicDay

The tableaux of states Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir also participated in the Republic Day Parade 2022.

First Civil Aviation Ministry Tableau

This year, the Civil Aviation Ministry presented its tableau at the Republic Day Parade 2022 for the first time. The tableau showcased the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Under UDAN scheme, 403 routes connect about 65 underserved/unserved airports across the country including helicopters and water aerodromes.

Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participates in #RepublicDayParade for the first time.



It showcases Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, incl helicopters & water aerodromes & over 80 lakh people have benefitted

Republic Day 2022 Parade Flypast Formations

Vinaash formation compromised five Rafale aircraft flying in Arrowhead formation.

'Vinaash' formation compromising five Rafale flying in Arrowhead formation at Republic Day parade

The C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft also took part in the flypast.

Baaz formation comprised one Rafale, two Jaguar, two MiG-29 UPG, two Su-30 MI aircraft in seven aircraft 'Arrowhead' formation.

Amrit formation comprised 17 Jaguar aircraft making a figure of 75.