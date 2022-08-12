Serena Williams announces Retirement from Tennis

Serena Williams announces Retirement: Tennis Star Serena Williams announced her retirement from Tennis on 9th August 2022. She will retire from active Tennis after completing US Open which will be held from late August to Sept 2022. The queen of tennis, as she is fondly referred as by her fans, will say goodbye to the game after 22 years of excellence during which she bagged 73 career singles titles and 23 career doubles titles. While the announcement of her retirement comes as sad news, many experts had hinted that it was on the cards as she turns 41 next month.

Announcement Through Article in Vogue Magazine

Tennis Legend decided to make a formal announcement about her retirement through an article published in Vogue Magazine. In the magazine, Ms Williams noted that “I have never liked the word ‘retirement…Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is ‘evolution.’ I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

One of the key reasons furnished by the Tennis legend for retiring from sport is her family. In an emotional post shared on Instagram, she noted There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks.”Williams is married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams - A Brief Biography

Serena Williams was born on 26th Sept 1981 in Saginaw, Michigan. Her parents, Oracene Price and Richard Williams had 4 daughters in total i.e., Venus Williams another iconic tennis player was Serena’s full sister, while Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha Price were her half-sisters.

Serena Williams started playing professional Tennis in 1995 and won her first singles title at the 1999 US Open. Since then, she has gone on to win a total of bagged 73 career singles titles and 23 career doubles titles and has been ranked singles world No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks. She is also the highest-paid female athlete in the world with total winnings amounting to over $94.5 million duringher Tennis Career.

Serena Williams - Grand Slam Singles Titles

Tournament Name No of Titles Years Won Australian Open 7 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017 French Open 3 2002, 2013, 2015 Wimbledon 7 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016 US Open 6 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014

Serena Williams - Grand Slam Doubles Titles

Tournament Name No of Titles Years Won Australian Open 4 2001, 2003, 2009, 2010 French Open 2 1999, 2010 Wimbledon 6 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016 US Open 2 1999, 2009

Serena Williams - Grand Slam Mixed Doubles Titles

Tournament Year Won Wimbledon 1998 US Open 1998

Serena Williams - Olympic Medals Won

Serena Williams has also represented the United States of America in Olympic Games winning 4 Gold Medals, 3 Doubles and 1 Singles.