Shashi Tharoor honoured with the Highest French Civilian Honour - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur

Shashi Tharoor to receive highest French Civilian Honour: French Government has decided to bestow the highest French civilian honour - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur to Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. As per media reports, the French Government has decided to award Congress leader for his writings and speeches. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has formally written to Mr Tharoor informing him about the award. The honour will be conferred to him when any one of the French Ministers visits India.

Thanks. As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude & appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction. @FranceinIndiahttps://t.co/dyy6L1sQEO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 11, 2022

In 2010, Shashi Tharoor received an honour from the Spanish Government, the ‘Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III’, established by the King of Spain Charles III to reward people for their actions benefiting the country and the Crown.

Know What is the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur and Which other Indians have received it?

What is Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur?

The Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the French Legion of Honour) was constituted by Napoleon Bonaparte to recognise outstanding contributions to the recipient’s field of expertise, regardless of their nationality. Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur was constituted in 1802 as the highest civilian award given by the French Republic. The Legion has been constituted at 5 classes or ranks starting with:

Grand Cross (limited to 80 members)

Grand Officer (200)

Commander (1,000)

Officer (4,000)

Knight, or Chevalier (unlimited).

@ShashiTharoor honoured with highest #French civilian honour Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur pic.twitter.com/D5CSGMdET5 — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 12, 2022

Since its inception, the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneurhas been a very egalitarian honour and has been bestowed upon both men and women, irrespective of rank, birth, or religion.

Which other Indians have received the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur?

Before Mr Thaoor, several prominent names from India have been honoured with the French Highest Civilian Honour Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur. Azim Premji, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are some of the Indians who have received it. The complete list can be checked below: