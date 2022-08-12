Shashi Tharoor honoured with the Highest French Civilian Honour - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur

Shashi Tharoor to receive highest French Civilian Honour: French Government has decided to bestow the highest French civilian honour - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur to Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. As per media reports, the French Government has decided to award Congress leader for his writings and speeches. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has formally written to Mr Tharoor informing him about the award. The honour will be conferred to him when any one of the French Ministers visits India.

In 2010, Shashi Tharoor received an honour from the Spanish Government, the ‘Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III’, established by the King of Spain Charles III to reward people for their actions benefiting the country and the Crown.

Know What is the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur and Which other Indians have received it?

What is Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur?

The Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the French Legion of Honour) was constituted by Napoleon Bonaparte to recognise outstanding contributions to the recipient’s field of expertise, regardless of their nationality. Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur was constituted in 1802 as the highest civilian award given by the French Republic. The Legion has been constituted at 5 classes or ranks starting with:

  • Grand Cross (limited to 80 members)
  • Grand Officer (200)
  • Commander (1,000)
  • Officer (4,000)
  • Knight, or Chevalier (unlimited).

Since its inception, the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneurhas been a very egalitarian honour and has been bestowed upon both men and women, irrespective of rank, birth, or religion.

Which other Indians have received the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur?

Before Mr Thaoor, several prominent names from India have been honoured with the French Highest Civilian Honour Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur. Azim Premji, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are some of the Indians who have received it. The complete list can be checked below:

Type

Year

Name

Grand Cross

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala

1930

Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala

1948

Grand Officer

Maharaja Pratap Singh of Idar

1918

Maharaja Hari Singh of Kashmir

1938

Sardar Hardit Malik

1956

Commander

J. R. D. Tata

1983

Manna Dey

1985

Satyajit Ray

1987

Pt. Ravi Shankar

2000

V. S. S. Sastry

2009

S. H. Raza

2015

Ratan Tata

2016

Officer

Sajjan Singh of Ratlam

1918

Amitabh Bachchan

2007

Lata Mangeshkar

2007

Yashwant Sinha

2015

Shobhana Bhartia

2016

General聽Joginder Jaswant Singh

2016

Knight

Durga Charan Rakshit

1896

Mohamed Haniff

1937

Ruchira Gupta

2017

S R Rana

1951

Sivaji Ganesan

1995

Zubin Mehta

2001

Alarmel Valli

2004

C. N. R. Rao

2005

E. Sreedharan

2005

G. R. Gopinath

2006

Nadir Godrej

2008

N. S. Ramanuja Tatacharya

2012

Anjali Gopalan

2013

Shahrukh Khan

2014

Manish Arora

2016

Raja Mohan

2016

Kamal Haasan

2016

Soumitra Chatterjee

2017

Azim Premji

2018

A. S. Kiran Kumar

2019

