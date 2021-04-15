Siddharth Singh Longjam appointed as Director General of NADA

IAS officer Siddharth Singh Longjam has been appointed as the Director-General of the National Anti-Doping Agency.

Siddharth Singh Longjam has been currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Sports Ministry. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of the currently suspended National Dope Testing Laboratory- NDTL.

Longjam will be succeeding Navin Aggarwal, who, as one of the highlights of his tenure, listed the creation of Athletes Biological Passports- ABP for around 60 elite sportspersons of India. Aggarwal, an IPS Officer, who in 2016 took charge of NADA, will be sent back to Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Athletes Biological Passport:

ABP helps in monitoring the select biological variables over time that can reveal the effects of doping, rather than attempting to detect the doping method or substance itself.

ABP is used in those disciplines where doping impacts the performance of the sportsperson. The substance can be detected in the body only for a short period of time and can easily disappear in the physical test in long durations. However, in such cases, ABP has been of great help.

Former NADA DG on ABP and doping:

While talking about his role which is not exactly conventional policing, Navin Aggarwal stated that Athletes Biological Passport has been a significant step in curbing the problem of doping in sports.

According to Aggarwal, ABP has been of great help as the marker of the potential doping cases as about 50 to 60 athletes are now under Athletes Biological Passports.

He added that he is also satisfied that the improved methodology during his tenure helped in the detection of blood doping.

Aggarwal mentioned said that it was more about analyzing the risk in a particular sport and individual sportsperson as well. It was identifying who is more susceptible and prone to doping.

BCCI under NADA:

BCCI came under NADA in 2018 and Navin Aggarwal admitted that it was long overdue. He added that it did require quite some effort to bring BCCI under anti-doping, however, he doesn’t consider it as the biggest achievement of NADA under his leadership.

As doping in India was lowest for a long time in 2020, Aggarwal stated that Coronavirus contributed as the athletes were more concerned about their health and they did not consume prohibited substances also because of the immunity-boosting.

About National Anti-Doping Agency:

It is a National organization that is responsible for coordinating, promoting, and monitoring the doping control program in sports in India in all its forms.

The organization deals with implementing and adopting the anti-doping rules and policies which are in confirmation with the World Anti-Doping Agency. NADA also cooperates with other anti-doping organizations and promotes anti-doping education and research.