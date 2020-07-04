Sports Ministry to launch Target Opium Podium Scheme for Junior Athletes

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on July 3 announced that the government will launch Target Opium Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the junior athletes. The scheme will groom the junior athletes for 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

The announcement was made by the union minister during the ‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai India’ webinar which was attended by Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu, Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The Fit India sessions have been organized in association with the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) and Sports Authority of India.

Kiren Rijiju on launching Target Opium Podium Scheme:

During the ‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai India’ webinar, the union minister informed the ministry is going to launch Target Opium Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the juniors too. He added that if we identify 10-12 years old today, the government will take care of them which will help them to be ready for 2024 Paris and 2028 Log Angeles Olympic.

The minister mentioned that if the government gives assurance and takes them under their tutelage, then the parents will not have to worry about anything. This is a dream for a whole country to be in the Top 10.

‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai India’ Webinar:

Kiren Rijiju during the webinar highlighted the positive impact that Fit India Movement has had in less than a year.

He added that Fit India is becoming people’s movement in the truest sense. As the majority of our 1.3 billion population is of school children and in the last 8-9 months, 2.5 lakh schools have registered themselves under Fit India.

The union minister informed that on August 29, 2020, Fit India will complete one year and in this time period we can show where we have reached. He credited that it has been a complete people’s movement. The webinar session was moderated by the sports commentator Manish Batavia.