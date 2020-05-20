Swiss firm gets MHA approval for Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given the security clearance to the Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG for the construction of Jewar airport in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The greenfield project has been considered as an alternative to New Delhi’s IGI airport.

A senior state official confirmed the news on May 19. The firm had emerged as the highest bidder to develop an airport in Jewar on the outskirts of Delhi, outbidding competitors like DIAL, Adani Enterprises, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

As per the senior official in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the firm had earlier applied to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to get the security clearance which is a part of the process to begin work of the airport.

SP Goyal, Principal Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced the news through his official twitter handle. He mentioned that the Swiss firm has got a security clearance for the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got the Security Clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar!!

🙂🙂 — SP Goyal (@spgoyal) May 19, 2020

Required Approvals to begin the project:

The Jewar International airport project had been waiting for the approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Environment Ministry had already given its approval after reviewing the response of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the agency which was piloting the project three months ago.

Jewar Airport Project to cost Rs. 29,000 crore:

The ambitious project of developing the biggest airport in India will spread over 5000 hectares and has an estimated cost of Rs. 29,560 crore. The Jewar Airport in Noida, once fully operational will be expected to handle over 160 million passengers per year.

The airport has been expected to have six to eight runways, highest in India, once fully built. The airport will be the third in the national capital region after Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

Keeping up with the rising demand, the UP government has put the deadline for the completion of the Jewar International Airport with its being operationalized for its first phase by 2023. The first phase will spread over 1,334 hectares and will cost Rs. 4,588 crore. The implementation of the project will take place in four phases, and the last phase is scheduled to completed by 2040.