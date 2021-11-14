T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia lifts maiden T20 World Cup trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wickets

T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final at Dubai International Stadium on November 14, 2021. Australia's maiden title win was powered by two smashing half centuries by David Warner and Mitchel Marsh after the early fall of skipper Aaron Finch's wicket.

This is the first time Australia has won a T20 World Cup. Deemed as the underdogs, Australia played their best cricket through the knockout stage and pulled an upset over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals to meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 finals.

T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights

•David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put up an important 50 runs partnership against New Zealand while chasing a not so easy target of 173 runs.