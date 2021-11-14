T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia lifts maiden T20 World Cup trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wickets
T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia lifted maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup by beating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the finals.
T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final at Dubai International Stadium on November 14, 2021. Australia's maiden title win was powered by two smashing half centuries by David Warner and Mitchel Marsh after the early fall of skipper Aaron Finch's wicket.
T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights
•David Warner hit his half century in just 34 balls and was dismissed by Trent Boult at 53, getting Australia to 107/ 2 in 12.2 overs.
•Mitchell Marsh scored fastest fifty off just 31 balls in a T20 World Cup final. Then he along with Glenn Maxwell finished the game off with 7 balls to spare.
•Put to bat first after losing the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson powered his team to 172/4 with his 85 runs off 45 balls. His incredible knock made him equal the record for the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup Final.
•The record was held till recently by England's Marlon Samuel who had made 85 runs in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.
•Williamson's score is also the highest by a captain in a men's final, as the previous highest score was Sangakkara's 64 runs not out against Pakistan in 2009.
•New Zealand's 172/4 was the highest score posted by a team in a Men's T20 World Cup Final. Australia, however, kept its cool and started the chase well despite losing skipper Aaron Finch early for just 5 runs.
T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia vs New Zealand Scorecard
|
Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Scorecard
|Batsmen
|Runs/ Balls
|4s/ 6s
|David Warner
b Trent Boult
|53/38
|4/3
|Aaron Finch
c Daryl Mitchell b Trent Boult
|5/7
|1/0
|Mitchell Marsh
NOT OUT
|77/50
|6/4
|Glenn Maxwell
NOT OUT
|28/18
|4/1
|Steve Smith
|-
|-
|Marcus Stoinis
|-
|-
|Matthew Wade
|-
|-
|Pat Cummins
|-
|-
|Mitchell Starc
|-
|-
|Adam Zampa
|-
|-
|Josh Hazlewood
|-
|-
|EXTRAS (w 6, lb 4)
|10
|TOTAL (2 wickets, 18.5 overs)
|173
|
FALL OF WICKETS- 1-15 (A Finch, 2.3 ov), 2-107 (D Warner, 12.2 ov)
|NEW ZEALAND BOWLING
|Bowlers
|Overs
|Runs/ Wickets
|Dots
|Trent Boult
|4
|18/2
|14
|Tim Southee
|3.5
|43/0
|6
|Adam Milne
|4
|30/0
|12
|Ish Sodhi
|3
|40/0
|3
|Mitchell Santner
|3
|23/0
|4
|Jimmy Neesham
|1
|15/0
|1
|
New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Final Scorecard
|Batsmen
|Runs/ Balls
|4s/6s
|Daryl Mitchell
c Matthew Wade b Josh Hazlewood
|11/8
|0/1
|Martin Guptill
c Marcus Stoinis b Adam Zampa
|28/35
|3/0
|Kane Williamson
c Steve Smith b Josh Hazlewood
|85/48
|10/3
|Glenn Phillips
c Glenn Maxwell b Josh Hazlewood
|18/17
|1/1
|Jimmy Neesham
NOT OUT
|13/7
|0/1
|Tim Seifert
NOT OUT
|8/6
|1/0
|Mitchell Santner
|-
|-
|Adam Milne
|-
|-
|Tim Southee
|-
|-
|Ish Sodhi
|-
|-
|Trent Boult
|-
|-
|EXTRAS (nb 1, w 4, b 1, lb 3)
|9
|TOTAL (4 wickets, 20 overs)
|172
|
FALL OF WICKETS- 1-28 (D Mitchell, 3.5 ov), 2-76 (M Guptill, 11.1 ov), 3-144 (G Phillips, 17.2 ov), 4-148 (K Williamson, 17.5 ov)
|AUSTRALIA BOWLING
|Bowlers
|Overs
|Runs/ Wickets
|Dots
|Mitchell Starc
|4
|60/0
|5
|Josh Hazlewood
|4
|16/3
|18
|Glenn Maxwell
|3
|28/0
|5
|Pat Cummins
|4
|27/0
|7
|Adam Zampa
|4
|26/1
|7
|Mitchell Marsh
|1
|11/0
|1
T20 World Cup: Full List of Winners
2007- India (Runner-up -Pakistan)
2009- Pakistan (Runner-up -Sri Lanka)
2010- England (Runner-up -Australia)
2012- West Indies (Runner-up -Sri Lanka)
2014- Sri Lanka (Runner-up -India)
2016- West Indies (Runner-up -England)
2021- Australia (Runner-up -New Zealand)