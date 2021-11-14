Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia lifts maiden T20 World Cup trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wickets

T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia lifted maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup by beating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the finals.

Created On: Nov 14, 2021 22:54 IST
Australia lifts maiden T20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wickets
Australia lifts maiden T20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wickets

T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights: Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final at Dubai International Stadium on November 14, 2021. Australia's maiden title win was powered by two smashing half centuries by David Warner and Mitchel Marsh after the early fall of skipper Aaron Finch's wicket.

This is the first time Australia has won a T20 World Cup.  Deemed as the underdogs, Australia played their best cricket through the knockout stage and pulled an upset over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals to meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 finals.

T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights

•David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put up an important 50 runs partnership against New Zealand while chasing a not so easy target of 173 runs.

•David Warner hit his half century in just 34 balls and was dismissed by Trent Boult at 53, getting Australia to 107/ 2 in 12.2 overs. 

•Mitchell Marsh scored fastest fifty off just 31 balls in a T20 World Cup final. Then he along with Glenn Maxwell finished the game off with 7 balls to spare.

•Put to bat first after losing the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson powered his team to 172/4 with his 85 runs off 45 balls. His incredible knock made him equal the record for the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup Final.

•The record was held till recently by England's Marlon Samuel who had made 85 runs in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

•Williamson's score is also the highest by a captain in a men's final, as the previous highest score was Sangakkara's 64 runs not out against Pakistan in 2009.

•New Zealand's 172/4 was the highest score posted by a team in a Men's T20 World Cup Final. Australia, however, kept its cool and started the chase well despite losing skipper Aaron Finch early for just 5 runs.

T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia vs New Zealand Scorecard

 Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Scorecard
Batsmen Runs/ Balls 4s/ 6s
David Warner
b Trent Boult
53/38 4/3
Aaron Finch
c Daryl Mitchell b Trent Boult
5/7 1/0
Mitchell Marsh
NOT OUT
77/50 6/4
Glenn Maxwell
NOT OUT
28/18 4/1
Steve Smith - -
Marcus Stoinis - -
Matthew Wade - -
Pat Cummins - -
Mitchell Starc - -
Adam Zampa - -
Josh Hazlewood - -
EXTRAS (w 6, lb 4) 10  
TOTAL (2 wickets, 18.5 overs) 173  

FALL OF WICKETS- 1-15 (A Finch, 2.3 ov), 2-107 (D Warner, 12.2 ov)
 
 NEW ZEALAND BOWLING
Bowlers Overs Runs/ Wickets Dots
Trent Boult 4 18/2 14
Tim Southee 3.5 43/0 6
Adam Milne 4 30/0 12
Ish Sodhi 3 40/0 3
Mitchell Santner 3 23/0 4
Jimmy Neesham 1 15/0 1
 

 New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Final Scorecard
Batsmen Runs/ Balls 4s/6s
Daryl Mitchell
c Matthew Wade b Josh Hazlewood
11/8 0/1
Martin Guptill
c Marcus Stoinis b Adam Zampa
28/35 3/0
Kane Williamson
c Steve Smith b Josh Hazlewood
85/48 10/3
Glenn Phillips
c Glenn Maxwell b Josh Hazlewood
18/17 1/1
Jimmy Neesham
NOT OUT
13/7 0/1
Tim Seifert
NOT OUT
8/6 1/0
Mitchell Santner - -
Adam Milne - -
Tim Southee - -
Ish Sodhi - -
Trent Boult - -
EXTRAS (nb 1, w 4, b 1, lb 3) 9  
TOTAL (4 wickets, 20 overs) 172  

FALL OF WICKETS- 1-28 (D Mitchell, 3.5 ov), 2-76 (M Guptill, 11.1 ov), 3-144 (G Phillips, 17.2 ov), 4-148 (K Williamson, 17.5 ov)

 

AUSTRALIA BOWLING
Bowlers Overs Runs/ Wickets Dots
Mitchell Starc 4 60/0 5
Josh Hazlewood 4 16/3 18
Glenn Maxwell 3 28/0 5
Pat Cummins 4 27/0 7
Adam Zampa 4 26/1 7
Mitchell Marsh 1 11/0 1

T20 World Cup: Full List of Winners

2007- India (Runner-up -Pakistan)

2009- Pakistan (Runner-up -Sri Lanka)

2010- England (Runner-up -Australia)

2012- West Indies (Runner-up -Sri Lanka)

2014- Sri Lanka (Runner-up -India)

2016- West Indies (Runner-up -England)

2021- Australia (Runner-up -New Zealand)

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all