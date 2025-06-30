Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Today’s Current Affairs Quiz June 30, 2025 | Sharpen Your Exam Prep!

Current Affairs Quiz 30 June 2025: Jagran Josh brings you this week’s updated Current Affairs Quiz, specially designed for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This quiz covers important topics like the new RAW chief, World Asteroid Day 2025, and other key updates. Attempt this quiz to check your knowledge and assess your preparation!

Bagesh Yadav
ByBagesh Yadav
Jun 30, 2025, 14:24 IST
Current Affairs Quiz 30 June 2025
Current Affairs Quiz 30 June 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 30 June 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week’s Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz includes questions related to the new RAW chief, World Asteroid Day 2025, and more. Take this quiz to test and evaluate your preparation!

1. Who has been appointed as the new chief of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)?
 (a) Sameer Verma
 (b) Rakesh Asthana
 (c) Parag Jain
 (d) Ravi Sinha

 1. (c) Parag Jain
 Parag Jain has been appointed as the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He will take over from Ravi Sinha and his tenure will begin from 1 July 2025. Parag Jain is a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre.

2. Which ministry has recently launched the ‘Adi Karmyogi’ programme?
 (a) Ministry of Home Affairs
 (b) Ministry of Finance
 (c) Ministry of Tribal Affairs
 (d) Ministry of Women and Child Development

2. (c) Ministry of Tribal Affairs
 The Adi Karmyogi programme has been launched nationwide by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Its aim is to ensure that the benefits of tribal welfare schemes reach the grassroots level effectively.

3. Where is the Annual Conference of Zone II of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region being held in 2025?
 (a) Shimla
 (b) New Delhi
 (c) Dharamshala
 (d) Dehradun

3. (c) Dharamshala
 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone II at the Tapovan Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala on 30 June 2025. The conference will run from 30 June to 1 July and aims to strengthen parliamentary exchange and democratic processes among regional legislators and representatives.

4. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth how many crores at Godhra, Gujarat?
 (a) ₹50 crore
 (b) ₹75 crore
 (c) ₹100 crore
 (d) ₹125 crore

4. (d) ₹125 crore
 Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹125 crore at Shri Govind Guru University in Godhra, Panchmahal district, Gujarat, through a video message. He described it as a historic day for Panchmahal, highlighting that these projects will boost regional development, education, and infrastructure.

5. When is World Asteroid Day observed?
 (a) 5 June
 (b) 21 June
 (c) 29 June
 (d) 30 June

5. (d) 30 June
 World Asteroid Day (International Asteroid Day) is observed globally on 30 June every year. Recognised by the United Nations, this day aims to raise awareness about the potential risks posed by asteroids and the scientific opportunities they present.

RBI showed its 'Gold Vault' for the first time, how many tons of gold is safe there? 


Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News