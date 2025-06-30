Today’s Current Affairs Quiz June 30, 2025 | Sharpen Your Exam Prep!

Current Affairs Quiz 30 June 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week’s Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz includes questions related to the new RAW chief, World Asteroid Day 2025, and more. Take this quiz to test and evaluate your preparation!

1. Who has been appointed as the new chief of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)?

(a) Sameer Verma

(b) Rakesh Asthana

(c) Parag Jain

(d) Ravi Sinha

1. (c) Parag Jain

Parag Jain has been appointed as the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He will take over from Ravi Sinha and his tenure will begin from 1 July 2025. Parag Jain is a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre.

2. Which ministry has recently launched the ‘Adi Karmyogi’ programme?

(a) Ministry of Home Affairs

(b) Ministry of Finance

(c) Ministry of Tribal Affairs

(d) Ministry of Women and Child Development