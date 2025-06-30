Today’s Current Affairs Quiz June 30, 2025 | Sharpen Your Exam Prep!

Current Affairs Quiz 30 June 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week’s Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz includes questions related to the new RAW chief, World Asteroid Day 2025, and more. Take this quiz to test and evaluate your preparation!
1. Who has been appointed as the new chief of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)?
(a) Sameer Verma
(b) Rakesh Asthana
(c) Parag Jain
(d) Ravi Sinha
1. (c) Parag Jain
Parag Jain has been appointed as the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He will take over from Ravi Sinha and his tenure will begin from 1 July 2025. Parag Jain is a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre.
2. Which ministry has recently launched the ‘Adi Karmyogi’ programme?
(a) Ministry of Home Affairs
(b) Ministry of Finance
(c) Ministry of Tribal Affairs
(d) Ministry of Women and Child Development
2. (c) Ministry of Tribal Affairs
The Adi Karmyogi programme has been launched nationwide by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Its aim is to ensure that the benefits of tribal welfare schemes reach the grassroots level effectively.
3. Where is the Annual Conference of Zone II of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region being held in 2025?
(a) Shimla
(b) New Delhi
(c) Dharamshala
(d) Dehradun
3. (c) Dharamshala
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone II at the Tapovan Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala on 30 June 2025. The conference will run from 30 June to 1 July and aims to strengthen parliamentary exchange and democratic processes among regional legislators and representatives.
4. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth how many crores at Godhra, Gujarat?
(a) ₹50 crore
(b) ₹75 crore
(c) ₹100 crore
(d) ₹125 crore
4. (d) ₹125 crore
Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹125 crore at Shri Govind Guru University in Godhra, Panchmahal district, Gujarat, through a video message. He described it as a historic day for Panchmahal, highlighting that these projects will boost regional development, education, and infrastructure.
5. When is World Asteroid Day observed?
(a) 5 June
(b) 21 June
(c) 29 June
(d) 30 June
5. (d) 30 June
World Asteroid Day (International Asteroid Day) is observed globally on 30 June every year. Recognised by the United Nations, this day aims to raise awareness about the potential risks posed by asteroids and the scientific opportunities they present.
