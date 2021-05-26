Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 May 2021

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is the new CBI Director

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. He is a 1985 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra Cadre and has been serving as the Director-General of CISF. A three-member selection committee led by the Prime Minister shortlisted Jaiswal’s name.

Yuan Longping, top hybrid rice scientist of China passes away

A Chinese agricultural scientist, Yuan Longping passed away due to an organ failure at the age of 90. He was accredited as the ‘father of hybrid rice’ which was developed by him in the 1970s after a disastrous famine in China. In 1991, he worked as an International Chief Consultant to FAO.

WhatsApp files legal lawsuit against Indian Government

According to media sources, WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against the Government of India seeking to block regulations that will come into force from May 26, 2021. As per the experts, the new digital media rules by the government will force the mega messaging platform to break its privacy protections.

WCD to set up 10 ‘One Stop Centers’ across 9 countries

The Women and Child Development Ministry in collaboration with the External Affairs Ministry will be setting up 10 ‘One Stop Centers’ across 9 countries. The centers will support Indian women affected by the violence in private or public spaces. It will provide women with medical assistance, rescue services, court proceedings, and other assistance.

Pfizer, Moderna vaccine in India

To speed up the procedure of vaccination in India, the government has been in consistent talks with pharma giants of the US. As per the sources, Moderna is expected to launch its vaccine in India in 2022 and Pfizer will be offering 5 crore doses in 2021. Two rounds of high-level meetings were held to talk about the availability of vaccines in the country.