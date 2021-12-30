Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 December 2021

Government extends AFSPA in Nagaland for 6 more months

The Central Government has issued a notification in which it has declared an entire state of Nagaland as a 'disturbed area' and has also extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the state for the period of another six months. The extension came days after the Home Ministry instituted a high-level committee for examining the possibility of AFSPA repeal in Nagaland.

Jhansi Railway Station renamed Veeranagan Laxmibai Railway Station

The Uttar Pradesh Government has renamed the Jhansi Railway Station as ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station’. The UP Government has also issued a notification and the Railways has also started preparations to implement the change in the name of Jhansi Railway Station. Rani Laxmibai was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

New Zealand Cricketer Ross Taylor announces retirement

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket. He announced that his last series would be New Zealand's two-match home Test series against Bangladesh and six ODIs against Australia and Netherlands. Ross Taylor holds several records including scoring most ODI runs (8,581) for New Zealand.

Omicron spreading in community in Delhi

The Health Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain has informed that people with no travel history have been found to be infected with the new variant Omicron, which means that it is gradually spreading in the community. He also said that the new COVID variant Omicron was found in 46 percent of 115 samples sequenced in Delhi so far.

Egypt is a new member of BRICS New Development Bank

Egypt has joined BRICS New Development Bank as a new member. The multilateral bank BRICS NDB was established by BRICS countries to finance sustainable development projects. Before Egypt joined the bank as the fourth member, Bangladesh, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had also joined in September 2021 as the new members of the BRICS New Development Bank.