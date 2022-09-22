Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries launches Convergence Portal

Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries jointly launched a Convergence Portal between the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) at Krishi Bhawan on September 21, 2022, New Delhi.

The Ministry of Agriculture is implementing a medium to long-term debt financing facility for the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and the building of community farming assets. The medium is the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Who participated in the launch of the Convergence Portal?

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, and Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras were present at the launch of the convergence portal. Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Food Processing Secretary Anita Praveen were also present. Many field functionaries also joined the launch event through live streaming on the Youtube channel.

Convergence Portal launch: Significance

Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister said that the launch of the Convergence portal will prove to be very essential for the Food Processing Enterprises of the country. The launch is a stepping stone to attaining the goal of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Also, the convergence portal launch will boost the concept of “Vocal For Local”. The initiative is expected to add a new chapter in the lives of micro units engaged in food processing.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF)

The scheme shall provide a medium - long-term debt financing facility for investment through interest subvention and financial support in projects for post-harvest management Infrastructure and community farming assets

Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme

The scheme was launched on June 29, 2020, with the zeal to empower the unorganized Micro Enterprises and continue to fulfill the aim of formalizing the food processing sector and celebrating their tremendous support for the economy.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY)

PM Kisan Sampada Yojana(PMKSY) is a package that will result in the making of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet.

What is the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative?

On 12 May 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a clarion call to the nation giving a kick start to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. The phrase translated to “Self Reliant India”. PM Modi announced the Special economic and comprehensive package of INR 20 lakh crores to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

