UP Best State Tableau of Republic Day Parade 2022, Maharashtra popular choice

Best state tableau of Republic Day Parade 2022: The Uttar Pradesh state tableau was adjudged as the best state tableau of Republic Day Parade 2022, announced the Union Defence Ministry on February 4, 2022. Maharashtra state tableau was selected as the best in the popular choice category.

The CISF was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the CAPF, while the Indian Navy was selected as the best marching contingent among the Services. The Indian Air Force contingent won in the popular choice category.

Every year, the defence ministry announces the best tableau among states and ministries and best marching contingent and the best cultural performance.

A total of 21 tableau had participated in Republic Day Parade 2022 from 12 states and nine ministries and government departments.

Indian Navy chosen as best marching contingent among the Services during Republic Day parade 2022; Indian Air Force wins in popular choice category; Ministry of Education & Ministry of Civil Aviation declared joint winners among Ministries: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/ZTlT16nkMZ — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Republic Day Parade 2022 winners: Full List

Best State Tableau

UP tableau was selected as the best state tableau among all the states that took part in the Republic Day Parade 2022. The UP tableau 2022 showed Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s glorious history and achievements of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

The front portion of tableau was lined with products of each district, which showcased the fast economic growth in the state through traditional crafts, weavers and handicrafts products. The central part of the tableau displayed the culture of sadhus and priests offering argh to the sun at various ghats.

Best State Tableau Popular Choice

Maharashtra was picked as the best state tableau in the popular choice category. The Maharashtra tableau depicted the five bio-diversity symbols of the state - state bird 'Hariyal', state animal 'Shekru' or the Indian giant squirrel, state tree 'Mango', state butterfly 'Blue Mormon' and state flower 'Jarul'.

Best Marching contingent among CAPF

The Central Industrial Security Force was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the CAPS.

Best Marching Contingent among Services

The Indian Navy was selected as the best marching contingent among the three Services. Indian Air Force was selected as the best marching contingent in the popular choice category.

Best Tableau among Ministries

The tableau of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation were declared as best tableau among Ministries.

The Ministry of Education's tableau 2022 was titled "Vedas to Metaverse" and it was composed of Brahminised visuals. The front portion of the tableau showcased India's past in the area of education starting with the vedas and the gurukul system, while the rear portion showed a glowing brain-like ‘Bulb’, symbolising innovation and creativity aspects. The tableau showcased the key aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

The Civil Aviation Ministry showcased its tableau at the Republic Day Parade for the first-ever time. The tableau showcased a peak into the growth in India's aviation industry with a key focus on Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik. The front portion of the tableau was shaped like an aircraft with women pilots and the rear portion showcased symbol of Buddhism and motto of UDAN scheme.