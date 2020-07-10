UP Government imposes lockdown till July 13; all markets, offices to remain closed

Lockdown in UP: The Uttar Pradesh state government has imposed lockdown in the state from July 10 till July 13. The UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari in an order to all district authorities stated that the restriction has been imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

All offices and markets in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed during this period. Only essential services and health and medical services will be allowed to function.

However, the state government has insisted that it is not a lockdown. The decision was taken after reviewing the current situation of Coronavirus in the state.

Objective The closure of the state for three days aims to effectively check the spread of COVID-19.

What will be closed?

All offices and markets in rural and urban areas, galla mandis and other business establishments will remain closed.

All units in urban areas, except the industrial units which work continuously, would remain closed.

What will be allowed?

• The movement of all those working in medical and essential services such as health, paramedical, sanitation and doorstep delivery staff will be allowed without any restriction

• The movement of railways will also continue and Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation will operate buses to carry passengers arriving at the railway stations.

• The International and domestic air travel will continue like before and there would be no restrictions on the movement of people from airports to their destination.

• The movement of goods and carrier vehicles will also not be restricted. The traffic on national and state highways will also continue like before.

• The petrol pumps and 'dhabas' would also remain open during this period.

• The industrial units located in rural areas will remain open.

• All construction work on expressways, roads, bridges and private projects would also continue.

Other Details

• The identity cards of those involved in essential services will serve as their valid duty passes between the period.

• The state will also conduct an awareness programme against Coronavirus and communicable diseases at every public place with the help of the public address system.

• The magistrates and police officers will conduct joint patrolling to ensure adherence to these restrictions.

• Besides this, the UP government will carry out sanitation and supply of potable water campaign from July 10 to 12. All officials and employees involved in the campaign will be exempted from these restrictions. All the concerned offices will also be allowed to remain open.

• The current campaign of medical screening and surveillance will also continue unhindered.