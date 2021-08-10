UP Government renames Kakori Conspiracy as Kakori Train Action

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the landmark freedom movement event “Kakori Train Conspiracy” as “Kakori Train Action” in a tribute to the revolutionaries who were hanged for robbing a train at Kakori to buy weapons in 1925.

The new name was used in all the official communications to refer to the event in the state. As per a government official, it was derogatory to describe the Kakori train robbery that was a part of the freedom movement as “conspiracy”. The event is usually described as Kakori train conspiracy or Kakori train robbery.

The government official highlighted that 'The revolutionaries were a bunch of passionate people, and their single goal was the independence of the country from the British. They did not commit any 'kand' (conspiracy), while fighting to gain freedom from the British. Their act was a glorious one, and using the derogatory word 'kand' would only malign their image. Hence, a decision was taken to replace 'kand' with 'action'."

A programme was held on August 9, 2021 to commemorate the anniversary of the event at Kakori-based Kakori Shaheed Smarak on the outskirts of Lucknow, which saw in attendance UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel. The programme honoured the family members of the freedom fighters on the occasion and an art exhibition was also held.

Kakori Train Robbery: All important facts

•The Kakori Train Action was a train robbery that took place on August 9, 1925 .

•The train robbery took place in Kakori, a village near Lucknow.

•The robbery was planned by Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan who belonged to the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA).

•The HRA was established to carry out revolutionary activities against the British Empire in India to help India gain independence.

•The train robbery was planned as the organisation needed money for the purchase of weaponry.

•Hence, Bismil and his party decided to plunder a train on one of the Northern Railway lines.

•The robbery was executed by Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Lahiri, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sachindra Bakshi, Keshab Chakravarty, Manmathnath Gupta, Mukundi Lal, Murari Lal Gupta and Banwari Lal.

•Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh were hanged to death for their involvement in the robbery on December 19, 1927.