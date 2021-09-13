US Open 2021 Final: Daniil Medvedev wins Grand Slam title, beats Novak Djokovic

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam trophy on September 12, 2021, after defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in the 2021 US Open men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The match lasted for two hours and sixteen minutes. Russia’s World No.2 Medvedev ended Djokovic’s dream of sweeping the US, French, Australian Open, and Wimbledon in the same year for the first time since 1969.

With the 25-years-old Medvedev winning the US Open 2021 Grand Slam title, Djokovic lost his opportunity to join the league of legends Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962, 1969) who won all four Slams in a single season (in the same year). Instead, Djokovic became the 3rd man after Jack Crawford (1933) and Lew Hoad (1956) who won the first trio of Grand Slams in a year and made it to the US Open final.

If Djokovic had won the US Open 2021 final, the 34-year-old Serbian World No. 1 would have made the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 by sweeping all major titles in a single season and claiming the record-breaking 21st major men’s singles titles of his career.

A simply stunning performance from @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/0sF1r2CiNg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

Daniil Medvedev becomes 3rd Russian man to win Grand Slam title

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev after winning his first Grand Slam trophy became the 3rd Russian man who won a Grand Slam title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov (1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open) and Marat Safin (2000 US Open and 2005 Australian Open).

Who is Daniil Medvedev?

Daniil Medvedev is a Russian tennis player. As per the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Medvedev currently ranks World No. 2 which is the highest-singles ranking of his career. He defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 Final. In fact, Medvedev is the first and only player who has defeated the top 3 ranked players in the world while reaching his way to year-end championship title.

In total, Medvedev has won 13 ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals. He was also the runner-up at the 2021 Australian Open and the 2019 US Open.