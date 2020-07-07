Virat Kohli under 'conflict of interest' scanner

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is under conflict of interest scanner after Sanjeev Gupta raised a question on his current position in a mail to the BCCI Ethics Officers DK Jain. Gupta has in the past raised such conflict-of-interest issues against legendary Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Virat Kohli has come under the scanner in relation to two of his companies- Virat Kohli Sports LLP company and Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP. Gupta, a member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, has raised a question on Kohli’s involvement in the two companies.

Key Highlights

• While Virat Kohli Sports LLP company has two Directors/ Owners namely Virat Kohli & Amit Arun Sajdeh, Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP was three Directors/ Owners namely Virat Kohli, Amit Arun Sajdeh and Binoy Bharat Khimji.

• Gupta in his email to the BCCI Ethics Officer mentioned the Indian captain's involvement with the two companies and said that it is a violation of the recommendations made by the Lodha Panel that were approved by the Supreme Court when the new BCCI Constitution was registered.

• His email read that Virat Kohli is occupying two posts at a time in blatant violation to BCCI Rule 38(4) approved by Supreme Court Of India. Hence, Gupta urged the BCCI Ethics Officer to pass an order directing Kohli to relinquish his one post at once in compliance to the BCCI Constitution.

• Gupta stated in his email that his sole intent behin filing each and every factual complaint is to ensure 100 percent compliance of Lodha Reforms and Supreme Court-approved BCCI Constitution without any vested interest.

• He said that he is least bothered about the persona of the individual, as he is only bothered for 100 percent compliance to the rules. He stated that no individual, no matter how big, rich, influential he is, can ever be above the law of the Land. He concluded by saying that everybody has to respect and accept and comply with the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Background

Many Indian cricketing greats including Ganguly, Sachin and Rahul Dravid have had to relinquish multiple posts in the past after coming under the conflict of interest scanner. The Lodha panel while working on the BCCI Constitution had mentioned that the conflict of interest area needs to be reinforced strictly to enable better administration of the sport.