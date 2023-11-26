Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 20 November to 26 November 2023

1. In which state the famous 'Ghol' fish has been given the status of state fish?

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Famous 'Ghoul' fish, new 'mentor' of Kolkata Knight Riders, International Emmy Award and others.

(d) Nepal

3. Who has become the fourth Indian to be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award?

(a) A R Rahman

(b) Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

(c) Mohammad Hamid Ansari

(d) none of these

4. Who was the first woman judge of the Supreme Court who passed away recently?

(a) Ruma Pal

(b) Sujata Manohar

(c) Fatima Biwi

(d) R Bhanumathi

5. Who has been appointed by Kolkata Knight Riders as their new 'mentor'?

(a) Rahul Dravid

(b) Ajay Jadeja

(c) Yuvraj Singh

(d) Gautam Gambhir

6. In which country has the world's largest single-site solar power plant been inaugurated?

(a) United Arab Emirates

(b) Qatar

(c) India

(d) USA

7. Whose name has been recently announced as the “Brand Ambassador of Bengal”?

(a) Amitabh Bachchan

(b) Sourav Ganguly

(c) Mimi Chakraborty

(d) Amitav Ghosh

8. Joint military exercise 'Austrahind-2023' is being organized between India and which country?

(a) Austria

(b) USA

(c) Ireland

(d) Australia

9. In which country will the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 be organized?

(a) India

(b) South Africa

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) Australia

10. Who has become the first Indian to win the International Emmy Award?

(a) Arman Malik

(b) R Madhavan

(c) Vicky Kaushal

(d) Veer Das

Answer:-

1. (c) Gujarat

Marine 'Ghol' fish has been given the status of state fish of Gujarat in the first Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 held in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made this announcement at a program in Gujarat Science City. Ghoul fish are found widely in the Indo-Pacific region from the Persian Gulf to the Pacific Ocean.

2. (d) Nepal

The 17th joint military exercise Surya Kiran between the armies of India and Nepal is being organized in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. A contingent of Nepal Army comprising 334 military personnel has reached India to participate in this. This exercise will run from 24 November to 07 December 2023. It is an annual military exercise and is organized by rotation in both the countries.

3. (b) Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Dr., head of the Mumbai-based Dawoodi Bohra sect of Islam. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award 'Nishan-e-Pakistan. He will become the fourth Indian to be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award. Morarji Desai was the first Indian to be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award.

4. (c) Fatima Biwi

Justice Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, died in Kollam at the age of 96. She was also the first Muslim woman to be appointed to the higher judiciary of the country. She started her career as a lawyer in Kerala and became a District and Sessions Judge in 1974. She created history by becoming the first woman judge appointed to the Supreme Court in 1989.

5. (d) Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their new 'mentor'. Former KKR captain Gambhir will work closely with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Gambhir was a member of KKR from 2011 to 2017 and also led the team to titles in 2012 and 2014. Besides, his team was also the runner-up in the Champions League T20 in 2014.

6. (a) United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates recently inaugurated the world's largest single-site solar power plant. This is being seen as a big step before the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). The 2-GW Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Project (IPP) is located 35 kilometers from Abu Dhabi city and will generate enough electricity to power approximately 200,000 homes.

7. (b) Sourav Ganguly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced former cricketer and former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly as the "Brand Ambassador of Bengal" at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata. Bengal Global Business Summit is an annual event, this time many companies from 17 countries are participating in it.

8. (d) Australia

Joint military exercise 'Austrahind-2023' is being conducted between the armed forces of India and Australia. The second edition of 'Austrahind-2023' is being organized in Perth, Australia from 22 November to 06 December 2023. The joint military exercise 'Austrahind' was started in the year 2022. Its first edition was held in Mahajan, Rajasthan.

9. (b) South Africa

The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will now be organized in South Africa instead of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan cricket was recently suspended by the ICC after which this decision was taken. Its last event was held in West Indies in 2022 where India won the title for the fifth time.

10. (d) Veer Das

Actor-comic Vir Das has won the International Emmy Award in the best comedy category for his Netflix stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing'. He has become the first Indian artist to win this award. The 51st International Emmy Awards were held in New York City, America. This award show was organized by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS).

