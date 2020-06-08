West Bengal govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 8 announced that the lockdown restrictions in the state due to coronavirus has been extended up to June 30, 2020.

Even as most of the economic activities have been resumed in the country during phase 1 of Unlock, West Bengal government has announced the lockdown extension due to the rising number of cases.

At a press conference, the Chief Minister of the state mentioned that the lockdown will continue. The Chief Minister had also informed that 25 people will now be allowed to attend the gatherings at weddings and temples. It is an increase from the earlier limit of 10 people.

ANI tweeted the official announcement of lockdown extension in West Bengal

We have decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/LHl8tFxSmu — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

A state government notification had mentioned that the relatives of the deceased of COVID-19 patients will be allowed to see them during the final rites. The dead body must be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes during which the family members will be allowed to pay their final respects. It added however the last rites will be performed by the civic authorities.

West Bengal govt had earlier eased up the restrictions:

The announcement by Mamata Banerjee came as restaurants, shopping malls, and other establishments reopened in the state on June 8.

The government has already eased up curbs in the state from June 1 by allowing the places of worship to open along with the full operationalization of tea, jute, and construction sectors. The government had earlier extended the lockdown till June 15.

People came out on the streets of Kolkata on June 8 following phase 1 of Unlock in large numbers, with many violating the social distance norms.

Traffic snarls were also reported from many areas as government offices started operating with 70 percent staff and most of the private establishments and officers recommenced their functioning.

States that extended the lockdown till June 30:

Manipur government extended the lockdown till June 30. Chief Minister of the state, N Biren Singh announced it at a press conference last week. He mentioned that the lockdown restrictions have been extended as preventive- measures that will help in saving people’s lives from the virus outbreak.

Tamil Nadu government also announced the extension of lockdown till June 30 along with a couple of relaxations. But interstate transport and ban on the places of worship will remain prohibited across the state.

Besides this, Maharashtra and Punjab also battled with keeping restrictions in place. They also extended the lockdown till June 30 with some relaxation.