What is ‘Arth Ganga’ - Govt’s new Model for the Sustainable Development of Rivers? - Explained

What is ArthGanga?: Arth Ganga Model was highlighted by Mr Asok Kumar, the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, in his virtual address to the Stockholm World Water Week 2022. In his address on 24th August, Mr Kumar said that the concept of Arth Ganga makes people a partner in the sustenance of rivers and employs wiseeconomic measures and strategies to bridge people with the river.Stressing the importance of the Ganga River and Arth Ganga programme, Mr Kumar added that through it the country “strives to contribute at least 3% of the GDP from the Ganga Basin itself. He also said that the Sustainable Development of River Ganga is also part of India’s commitment tothe UN sustainable development goals.To help understand the concept of Arth Ganga in detail, let’s decode what is Arth Ganga Model and how it will help government evolve sustainable development of rivers.

Powered by a holistic thinking process and people centric efforts, we want the ‘NamamiGange’ initiative to embody the spirit of ‘Arth Ganga’ whereby focus is on sustainable development as well as economic activity related to the Ganga in a wide range of sectors. pic.twitter.com/muzWqisbgm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2019

Evolution of Concept

The concept of Arth Ganga was first put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first National Ganga Council meeting held in 2019 at Kanpur. PM Modi in his address urged people to shift from NamamiGange,the flagship project aimed at cleaning Ganga River, to Arth Ganga which is aimed at sustainable development of theRiver network and its surrounding regions. Under Arth Ganga, the government plans to develop a series of developmental projects that can promote economic activities based on the river network.

Arth Ganga - Six Pillars for Rejuvenation of Economic Activity

The central premise of the Arth Ganga project is aimed at rejuvenating Economic Activity along the Ganga River. As part of the project, six key areas are being targeted by the government i.e.,

Zero Budget Natural Farming: Under this, the government plans to promote chemical-free farming on the 10km land patch on either side of the Ganga River. Farmers will be advised to use Cow Dung as natural fertilizer under the Gobardhan Scheme.

Monetization of Sludge and Waste Water: Govt plans to reuse the sludge and wastewater, which has been treated for water irrigation and industries. Treated Water from the river will also be supplied to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for revenue generation.

Livelihood Generation Opportunities: Govt will also promote entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities for people residing in the region by setting up Haats where locals can sell medicinal plants and ayurvedic products and other local produce.

Increase Public Participation: Increase participation of people in the development and sustenance of the Ganga River through economic partnerships and reliance.

Promote Cultural Heritage and Tourism: Ganga River will also help promote cultural heritage and boost tourism throughboat tourism, adventure sports and yoga activities.

Improved Water Governance: Local Government Bodies and agencies will be entrusted with the task of ensuring water governance by setting up institutions that can help ensure sustainable development of river and surrounding areas.

About World Water Week

With a focus on water conversation and the crisis at hand, World Water Week is celebrated annually as an annual conference on global water issues. Since 1991, the last week of August is celebrated as World Water Week during which experts, activists and scientists explore various challenges that the world is facing due to shortage of water. The week is organised by Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) is the organizer of World Water Week.

The theme ofWorld Water Week 2022 is “Seeing the Unseen: The Value of Water” and it focuses on three key aspects i.e.,