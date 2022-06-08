What is Intrusion Detection System? Hyper-sensitive airports to install detection system by 2023

Intrusion Detection System in airports: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has said in a circular that all hyper-sensitive airports in India will have to install a perimeter intrusion detection system by December 2023. The circular added that the Greenfield Airports that are not part of the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) will also install the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System. The airports that come under the RCS will plan the installation at the development stage itself.

Know more about the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System and how the system will help in the safety and security of the airports.

What is Intrusion Detection System?

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection System is a sensor that helps in alerting the security agencies of any form of intrusion through the boundary walls of the airport.

The system monitors the network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when such activity is discovered. While anomaly detection and reporting are the primary functions of the Intrusion Detection System, some of the systems are also capable of taking action when the malicious activity is detected.

Intrusion Detection System in airports: Why government has ordered the installation?

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has ordered the installation of an Intrusion Detection System in hyper-sensitive airports to ensure the safety and the security of the passengers, crew, ground personnel, and the general public in all the matters related to the safeguarding against the acts of ‘unlawful interference with the civil aviation.

List of Hypersensitivity airports in India