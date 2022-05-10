WhatsApp Companion Mode for multiple smartphones: What it is and How does it work?

WhatsApp Companion App: In a major update, WhatsApp is working on a Companion Mode that might make it easier for the users to log into a different phone. Reportedly, WhatsApp Companion Mode will be an extension of the multi-device feature that was added to the platform a few months back.

Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out the multi-device feature allowing the users to access the platform on multiple devices even if there is no connectivity on the primary device. With this, WhatsApp account can be linked with up to four more devices. However, the multi-device feature does not allow connectivity on any other Smartphone.

WhatsApp Companion Mode feature will rectify that and will expand the functionality of multi-device feature. Know everything about Companion Mode feature here.

WhatsApp Companion Mode: What it is?

The latest WhatsApp Companion Mode will allow the users to link their WhatsApp account on their primary smartphone to another smartphone. However, switching to the Companion Mode will log you out from your WhatsApp Account on your primary phone.

Pairing WhatsApp account with another smartphone under Companion Mode feature will also erase all the locally stored WhatsApp Data, including media and messages. Notably, it will not have any impact on WhatsApp data stored on Google drive or iCloud.

WhatsApp Companion Mode Feature: How it will work?

Users on WhatsApp will be able to see a new ‘Register Device as Companion’ Section, under the multi-device feature. You will also be able to pair your other smartphone by pointing your main device to the screen of the secondary device to scan the QR code and authenticate the link.

WhatsApp Multi-device feature

The current multi-device feature on WhatsApp allows the users to link one account to up to four devices at a time (not the smartphones). The users can access WhatsApp on their laptops as well as PC without a phone. It can be done by scanning the QR code using the smartphone.

Once WhatsApp is accessible on the device, the user can easily access the messages even is the primary phone is switched off.

