All Soul’s Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Public Prayers & More

All Souls' Day, also known as the Day of the Dead and the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, is a day of prayer and remembrance. On November 2nd, Roman Catholics and other Christian denominations observe this day. All Souls' Day is a popular holiday in Western Christianity; Saturday of Souls is a related tradition that is more popular in Eastern Christianity. All Souls' Day adherents remember deceased friends and relatives through prayer, intercessions, alms, and visits to cemeteries.

The annual event takes place on the third day of Allhallowtide, following All Saints' Day (1 November) and All Hallows' Eve (October 31). Prior to St. Odilo of Cluny's standardization of Western Christian observance on November 2nd in the 10th century, many Catholic congregations celebrated All Souls Day on various dates during the Easter season, as it is still observed in some Eastern Orthodox Churches, associated Eastern Catholic and Eastern Lutheran churches.

Prayer for All Souls Day 2022

“Eternal Rest Prayer for the Dead” on All Souls’ Day: “Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

“Listen kindly to our prayers, O Lord, and, as our faith in your Son, raised from the dead, is deepened, so may our hope of resurrection for your departed servants also find new strength. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, forever and ever.”

All Souls Day Wishes 2022

Oh Lord, please grant our loved ones eternal rest and peace as they are no longer with us…. As they seek your love and grace.

On the occasion of All Souls Day, let us not forget to pray for the departed souls and remember them in our prayers.

Let us send our love and wishes to all those loved ones who are no more on Earth hoping for their peace and happiness…. Happy All Souls Day.

Time heals everything but it can never bring back the warmth and love of our dear ones who are no longer with us…. Best wishes on All Souls Day.

Let us not fear Death but accept it, for Death turns time to eternity….. Wishing you a very Happy All Souls Day

All Soul’s Day Quotes 2022

“Everyone who sees the Son and believes in him may have eternal life, and I shall raise him on the last day.” -John 6:37-40

“The Souls of the righteous are in the hand of God, and no torment shall touch them, they are in peace.”- Wisdom 3:1-3

“And my soul shall be joyful in the lord: it should rejoice in the salvation.”- Psalm 35.9

“The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living.”- Anonymous

“The Souls which are no longer on the earth are waiting for our prayers.”- Anonymous

Do not misjudge All Souls' Day as a sad day, it's a day when people meet each other to celebrate and remember the life of loved ones, who are not alive anymore.