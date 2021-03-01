All about Co-WIN: How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on portal, what are the documents required, App details here

Why in News?

The second phase of COVID 19 vaccination in India or Co-WIN 2.0 has begun on March 1, 2021. As per the centre's user manual the "groundwork and the precaution advisor issued by the Government has helped in containing the spread of the virus in the country."

The registration portal has now opened online. Also PM Modi got his first shot of Coronavirus vaccine today at AIIMS.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

About Co-WIN 2.0 drive

This drive is considered to be the world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19. Citizens above the age of 60 and those above the age of 45 with co-morbidities would be vaccinated in this drive. The beneficiaries would have to register themselves on the portal created by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for Co-WIN 2.0 inoculation. There is no new App, but an upgrade of the old App which was used in the first phase of vaccination. The citizens can schedule the vaccination session online in the Centre of their choice. The expansion of drive has been done with an aim to cover a total of 30 crore population to be vaccinated on priority. The initial beneficiaries are expected to be around 10 crore People can also register themselves in the walk in on site enrolment centres besides using various IT platforms.

Co-WIN 2.0: Where would the vaccination take place?

The process of Co-WIN 2.0 would begin in around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and in 687 private hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) The state governments have also been advised to utilize 10,000 government hospitals and private hospitals under the state health insurance schemes.

Co-WIN 2.0: WorkFlow

Registration:Citizens can register on cowin.gov.in.

Login:Citizens need to login their identification. A detailed process has been listed below.

Schedule Vaccine Appointment: Choose a date and enter the details for the appointment

Confirmation of Appointment: Complete the appointment process by choosing the centre from the availability list

Completion of Vaccination: Get vaccinated on the date

Co-WIN Portal: How to register

STEP 1: Visit the website on your mobile or log on through your dekstop on cowin.gov.in.

STEP 2: Enter your mobile number to get an OTP. Once you get the OTP enter it and click on the “Verify” button on your screen

STEP 3: You are then redirected to registration section on the vaccination page

STEP 4: The citizen would then be asked to choose one photo ID proof. They would need to fill their name, age, gender and upload an identity document along with it.

STEP 5: The citizens would also be asked in case they have any co-morbidities. In case they have, they must upload a photo proof for the same (a doctor’s certificate)

STEP 6: The citizens would have to enter their account details and also have an option to choose multiple members for vaccination( 3 additional)

STEP 7: Now the citizen must enter the ’schedule appointment’ date and choose the option most suitable for himself and book an appointment.

STEP 8: Once the registration is completed the citizen would receive a message with the vaccination appointment.

STEP 9: One can also reschedule an appointment anytime he/she may wish but before the vaccination day allotted to him/her.

The citizens must know that after the first dose the second dose would automatically be scheduled.

Co-WIN App: Features

It is considered to be the digital backbone of the vaccination drive in India The App is only for administrators as informed by the Ministry of health and would facilitate registration and scheduling of vaccination sessions. The new version of the Co-WIN app has an advanced feature of a GPS-enabled setting

#LargestVaccineDrive



Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: https://t.co/4VNaXj35GR.



There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only. pic.twitter.com/ifAmoEG3P2 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 1, 2021

Price of the Coronavirus vaccine

The vaccine would be free of cost at various Government Hospitals and would be charged for upto INR 250 ( INR 150- Cost of Vaccine plus INR 100 as operational charges)

Documents Required

Citizens are required to carry their Aadhar card/ voter ID card/ or any other photo ID card for the vaccination process. Those who have registered as co-morbid will have to carry their doctor's prescription, medical certificate to justify their co-morbid condition at the vaccination centres.

The people who have been vaccinated can collect their vaccination certificates using their registration reference ID generated at the time of booking the appointment.

