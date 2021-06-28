What is the difference between Ballistic Missile and Cruise Missile?

Ballistic Missiles vs Cruise Missiles: About

Ballistic Missile:

Any missile is called Ballistic when the trajectory it follows is ballistic. It is used to deliver one or more warheads on a predetermined target.

A ballistic trajectory is the path of any object that is launched but with no active propulsion during its actual flight. Thus in such missiles the trajectory has to be fully determined by a given initial velocity, effects of gravity, air resistance and earth's motion.

Cruise Missile:

It is a guided missile where the target is pre-set. It is basically used against terrestrial targets.

Such missiles are designed to deliver a large warhead over long distances with high precision.

Modern cruise missiles are capable of travelling at supersonic or high subsonic speeds, are self-navigating, and are able to fly on a non-ballistic, extremely low-altitude trajectory.

Difference between Ballistic Missile and Cruise Missile:

Ballistic Missile Cruise Missile It is propelled for a short time after the launch. This missile is self-propelled till the end of its flight This missile is similar to a rocket engine. The cruise missile shares similarity with a jet engine. Long-range ballistic missiles leave the earth’s atmosphere and re-enter it Their flight path is within the atmosphere, they never travel out of it. As it is unguided for most of its path, it requires low precision. Therefore its trajectory depends on gravity, air resistance and Coriolis Force It hits targets with high precision as it is constantly propelled These missiles can have a range of 300 km to 12,000 km as there is no fuel requirement after its initial trajectory The range is below 500 km as it needs to be constantly propelled to hit the target with high precision Heavy payload can be carried using ballistic missiles Payload capacity is limited in Cruise missiles These missiles can carry more than one payload (Multiple Independently targetable Re-entry Vehicle) Cruise missile usually carries a single payload It is developed primarily to carry nuclear warheads It has been developed primarily to carry conventional warheads Examples: Prithvi I, Prithvi II, Agni I, Agni II and Dhanush missiles. Examples: BrahMos missiles

Cruise Missiles type:

Hypersonic (Mach 5): These travel at least five times the speed of sound (Mach 5).

Supersonic (Mach 2-3): These missiles travel faster than the speed of sound.

Subsonic (Mach 0.8): These missiles travel slower than the speed of sound.

Ballistic Missile Type:

Short-range (tactical) ballistic missile (SRBM): 300 km to 1,000 km range

Medium-range (theatre) ballistic missile (MRBM): 1,000 km to 3,500 km range

Intermediate-range (Long-Range) ballistic missile (IRBM or LRBM): 3,500 km to 5,500 km range

Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM): Above 5,500 km range

