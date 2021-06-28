Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

What is the difference between Ballistic Missile and Cruise Missile?

There are two major types of Missiles- Ballistic and Cruise. The article below enlists the difference between the two categories and details it. Take a look at the difference between cruise missile and ballistic missile below.
Ballistic Missile vs Cruise Missile
Ballistic Missiles vs Cruise Missiles: About

Ballistic Missile:

Any missile is called Ballistic when the trajectory it follows is ballistic. It is used to deliver one or more warheads on a predetermined target. 

A ballistic trajectory is the path of any object that is launched but with no active propulsion during its actual flight. Thus in such missiles the trajectory has to be fully determined by a given initial velocity, effects of gravity, air resistance and earth's motion. 

Cruise Missile:

It is a guided missile where the target is pre-set. It is basically used against terrestrial targets. 

Such missiles are  designed to deliver a large warhead over long distances with high precision.

Modern cruise missiles are capable of travelling at supersonic or high subsonic speeds, are self-navigating, and are able to fly on a non-ballistic, extremely low-altitude trajectory.

Difference between Ballistic Missile and Cruise Missile:

Take a look at the difference between the two missile types here

Ballistic Missile

Cruise Missile

It is propelled for a short time after the launch.

This missile is self-propelled till the end of its flight

This missile is similar to a rocket engine.

The cruise missile shares similarity with a jet engine.

Long-range ballistic missiles leave the earth’s atmosphere and re-enter it

Their flight path is within the atmosphere, they never travel out of it.

As it is unguided for most of its path, it requires low precision. Therefore its trajectory depends on gravity, air resistance and Coriolis Force

It hits targets with high precision as it is constantly propelled

These missiles can have a range of 300 km to 12,000 km as there is no fuel requirement after its initial trajectory

The range is below 500 km as it needs to be constantly propelled to hit the target with high precision

Heavy payload can be carried using ballistic missiles

Payload capacity is limited in Cruise missiles

These missiles can carry more than one payload (Multiple Independently targetable Re-entry Vehicle)

Cruise missile usually carries a single payload

It is developed primarily to carry nuclear warheads

It has been developed primarily to carry conventional warheads

Examples: Prithvi I, Prithvi II, Agni I, Agni II and Dhanush missiles.

Examples: BrahMos missiles

Cruise Missiles type:

Hypersonic (Mach 5): These travel at least five times the speed of sound (Mach 5).

Supersonic (Mach 2-3): These missiles travel faster than the speed of sound.

Subsonic (Mach 0.8): These missiles travel slower than the speed of sound.

Ballistic Missile Type:

Short-range (tactical) ballistic missile (SRBM): 300 km to 1,000 km range

Medium-range (theatre) ballistic missile (MRBM): 1,000 km to 3,500 km range

Intermediate-range (Long-Range) ballistic missile (IRBM or LRBM): 3,500 km to 5,500 km range

Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM): Above 5,500 km range  

FAQ

Which countries have intercontinental ballistic missiles?

Russia, the United States, China, France, India, North Korea and the United Kingdom

How high do ballistic missiles fly?

It can fly almost 4500 kilometres before it reaches back to Earth.

Are ballistic missiles nuclear?

Almost all longer-range ballistic missiles and various types of cruise missiles carry nuclear warheads.
