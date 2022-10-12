Difference between Carbohydrates and Fat: Carbohydrates and fats are essential macronutrients for developing the body and maintaining bodily functions.

Carbohydrates and fats both provide energy to the body but there are certain differences between carbohydrates and fats and we will be discussing those in this article.

Before moving on to the differences let’s first know what carbohydrates and fats are.

What are Carbohydrates?

Carbohydrates are one of the main macronutrients that are obtained from food sources apart from proteins and fats. Carbohydrates are broken down into the simpler form of glucose in the body.

Glucose is the source of energy for the body and it is essential for the functioning of cells, tissues and organs. There are three main types of carbohydrates namely sugars, starches and fibres.

What are Fats?

Fats are one of the main macronutrients that are essential for the functioning of the human body. Fats are formed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen and are calorie dense as they provide 9 calories of energy per gram as compared to carbohydrates and protein which provide 4 calories of energy per gram.

Fats are mainly of four types: saturated fats, monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and trans fats.

Now that we have got a basic idea about carbohydrates and fats. Let us now look at the difference between carbohydrates and fats below.

Difference Between Carbohydrates and Fats

Parameters Carbohydrates Fats Composition Carbohydrates are made up of glucose Fats are made up of fatty acids and glycerol Solubility Carbohydrates are soluble in water (except fibres) Fats are insoluble in water Functions To provide energy to the body To store energy for the body and use it in times of need Absorption of Vitamins Carbohydrates do not help in the absorption of vitamins Fats help in the absorption of vitamins such as A, D, E and K Nature Carbohydrates are hydrophilic in nature Fats are hydrophobic in nature Calories Provided Carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram Fats provide 9 calories per gram Storage Carbohydrates are stored as glucose in the liver Fats are stored in the adipose tissue Sources The sources of carbohydrates are rice, wheat, sugar, potatoes etc The sources of fat are cheese, ghee (clarified butter), fish, eggs and nuts Requirement in the human body About 40-60% of the diet should be comprised of carbohydrates About 20-30% of the diet should comprise of fats. Diseases caused Excess consumption of sugar can lead to type II diabetes, high blood pressure and fatty liver disease Excess consumption of saturated fats can cause blockage of arteries, cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Note: Some types of carbohydrates such as fibres are insoluble in nature.

Conclusion

From the above table, we could understand that both carbohydrates and fats are essential for the functioning of the human body. We also learnt about the difference between carbohydrates and fats. For more such informative articles, stay connected with us.